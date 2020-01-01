Santa Barbara
928 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Few American downtowns are as pedestrian friendly as Santa Barbara's. Tree-lined State Street with its bricked-sidewalk paseos has stores from familiar names like Anthropologie and Guess to only-in-Santa Barbara shops like Salt (which specializes...
2201 Laguna St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105, USA
Among California's 21 Spanish missions, the late-18th-century national landmark Mission Santa Barbara is considered the "queen of the missions." Those interested in early California history will also want to stop by the whitewashed, red...
131 Anacapa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
The Lark is easily the best restaurant in the Funk Zone: The food is fresh, seasonal, and local, the dishes surprising yet always comforting, and the portions sizes generous (a rarity in this era of tiny plates). My perfect day in Santa Barbara...
217 Stearns Wharf, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
One of the finest Pacific Coast piers, as they're usually called in California, is Stearns Wharf. Built in 1872 for cargo delivery and passengers, the pier has survived earthquakes, storms and fires. Today, an entire subculture of colorful...
127 Anacapa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Make good friends with the folks at Lucky Penny because, if you're staying here for a few days, you'll see them often. The place is just that addictive and utilitarian. Go for breakfast and you'll find lattes, eggs cooked and served in a cast iron...
214 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Yankee Noodle is a breath of fresh, beefy air in the city. The Asia-meets-Mexico menu revolves around handmade noodles and deep, flavorful broths, which you can customize with eggs, bacon, and other crispy, savory things. You'll be stuffed, but...
800 Alvarado Pl, Santa Barbara, CA 93103, USA
There’s a reason this hotel is named after the Spanish word for “charmed.” An oasis for old-Hollywood stars since the 1920s, this upscale resort offers guests an away-from-it-all feel, even though it’s just minutes from downtown. Sitting on a...
Santa Barbara Harbor, Santa Barbara, CA 93109, USA
When commercial fisherman Stephanie Mutz parks her boat in Santa Barbara Harbor, she is in the midst of an endless summer that makes the actual season seem superfluous. But to focus on her picturesque workplace, or the fact that she is a rarity in...
201 W Carrillo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Santa Barbara has no shortage of good Mexican food and for quick, savory street-style tacos, Taqueria Cuernavaca is a good option. The murals on the dining room walls will try to remind you that you’re eating authentic Mexican fare and the hustle...
101 E Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Every Sunday from 10am until dusk, about 200 local Santa Barbara artisans line E. Cabrillo Blvd to sell their arts and crafts. These artists line up over a half mile right next to the beach, so not only can you shop- but you can stroll along the...
5995 Stagecoach Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93105, USA
This tavern was built as a stagecoach stop in 1886 and is located in the mountains above Santa Barbara. In the evening, dining here is romantic but during the day, you can see the beautiful views driving over the San Marcos pass. On a clear day,...
21 W Victoria St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Scarlett Begonia is a cute little restaurant located in the shopping district near State Street in Santa Barbara. Not only are the eggs fresh, but most of the ingredients are local, organic and the bread is home made. If you go here for breakfast,...
3315 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105, USA
When a client of mine told me that these were the best macaroons she's had since leaving Paris, I had to go try them out. I've yet to go to France, but these are definitely the best macaroons I've eaten. They can be found at Renaud's in Santa...
Laguna St &, E Los Olivos St, Santa Barbara, CA 93103, USA
This mission was built in 1786 and was the 10th mission to be built by the Spaniards in what is now known as the state of California. Across from this mission is the historic park which consists of a large rose garden, grist mill and portions of...
1620 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Santa Barbara was one of our favourite towns on our California road trip. We hadn't really planned to spend any time there because we knew we couldn't afford it - everyone had warned us of the price of food and accommodation in this rich person's...
