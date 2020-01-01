Santa Barbara
Collected by Justin Sanders
5995 Stagecoach Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93105, USA
This tavern was built as a stagecoach stop in 1886 and is located in the mountains above Santa Barbara. In the evening, dining here is romantic but during the day, you can see the beautiful views driving over the San Marcos pass. On a clear day,...
3321 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105, USA
My husband and I love to read, so anytime we visit a city, we have to check out their local bookstores. Book lovers won't regret stopping at Chaucer's Bookstore. Particularly if you love reading non-fiction- Chaucer's has a great selection of a...
Santa Barbara Harbor, Santa Barbara, CA 93109, USA
When commercial fisherman Stephanie Mutz parks her boat in Santa Barbara Harbor, she is in the midst of an endless summer that makes the actual season seem superfluous. But to focus on her picturesque workplace, or the fact that she is a rarity in...
San Ysidro Rd, Montecito, CA 93108, USA
The San Ysidro trail meanders uphill through oak groves. This is about a 4 mile round trip hike with a 650 ft elevation gain. After checking out the falls, we headed back down the trail a short bit before stopping to enjoy our picnic of breads,...
