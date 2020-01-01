Santa Barbara
Collected by Maryam Sharak
2559 Puesta Del Sol, Santa Barbara, CA 93105, USA
101 E Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Every Sunday from 10am until dusk, about 200 local Santa Barbara artisans line E. Cabrillo Blvd to sell their arts and crafts. These artists line up over a half mile right next to the beach, so not only can you shop- but you can stroll along the...
21 W Victoria St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Scarlett Begonia is a cute little restaurant located in the shopping district near State Street in Santa Barbara. Not only are the eggs fresh, but most of the ingredients are local, organic and the bread is home made. If you go here for breakfast,...
5995 Stagecoach Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93105, USA
This tavern was built as a stagecoach stop in 1886 and is located in the mountains above Santa Barbara. In the evening, dining here is romantic but during the day, you can see the beautiful views driving over the San Marcos pass. On a clear day,...
Laguna St &, E Los Olivos St, Santa Barbara, CA 93103, USA
This mission was built in 1786 and was the 10th mission to be built by the Spaniards in what is now known as the state of California. Across from this mission is the historic park which consists of a large rose garden, grist mill and portions of...
3315 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105, USA
When a client of mine told me that these were the best macaroons she's had since leaving Paris, I had to go try them out. I've yet to go to France, but these are definitely the best macaroons I've eaten. They can be found at Renaud's in Santa...
9 W Victoria St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
From the hands of executive chef Greg Murphy of Bouchon, comes this (see above). Tucked away on West Victoria Street in downtown Santa Barbara, Murphy and his crew are doing some wonderful things in the world of food. Local ingredients are staples...
This bistro/bar combo in the Beaumont neighborhood is tearing up the notion of Asian cuisine and using it to light a fire on the Portland food scene. This self-described "inauthentic Asian cuisine" hangout combines local, fresh ingredients with...
