3315 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105, USA
When a client of mine told me that these were the best macaroons she's had since leaving Paris, I had to go try them out. I've yet to go to France, but these are definitely the best macaroons I've eaten. They can be found at Renaud's in Santa...
1595 US-101, Goleta, CA 93117, USA
Gaviota State Park has some amazing views- yes, that is the Pacific Ocean and the Channel Islands in the upper left corner! This image is taken from the Trespass Trail, just a short 2.5 mile total length and a 600 ft elevation gain, makes this an...
5995 Stagecoach Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93105, USA
This tavern was built as a stagecoach stop in 1886 and is located in the mountains above Santa Barbara. In the evening, dining here is romantic but during the day, you can see the beautiful views driving over the San Marcos pass. On a clear day,...
101 E Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Every Sunday from 10am until dusk, about 200 local Santa Barbara artisans line E. Cabrillo Blvd to sell their arts and crafts. These artists line up over a half mile right next to the beach, so not only can you shop- but you can stroll along the...
