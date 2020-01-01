Santa Barbara
Collected by Rachel R.
5995 Stagecoach Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93105, USA
This tavern was built as a stagecoach stop in 1886 and is located in the mountains above Santa Barbara. In the evening, dining here is romantic but during the day, you can see the beautiful views driving over the San Marcos pass. On a clear day,...
21 W Victoria St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Scarlett Begonia is a cute little restaurant located in the shopping district near State Street in Santa Barbara. Not only are the eggs fresh, but most of the ingredients are local, organic and the bread is home made. If you go here for breakfast,...
9 W Victoria St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
From the hands of executive chef Greg Murphy of Bouchon, comes this (see above). Tucked away on West Victoria Street in downtown Santa Barbara, Murphy and his crew are doing some wonderful things in the world of food. Local ingredients are staples...
Lighthouse Rd, Port Antonio, Jamaica
There's a reason Blue Cave Castle (affectionately dubbed "BCC" by return visitors) has a following. Designed in the shape of a castle, it's impossible to miss this dominating blue structure on Negril's cliff side. Tower rooms offer dramatic views...
1000 Mountain Rest Rd, New Paltz, NY 12561, USA
A historic New York state resort, Mohonk Mountain House first opened in 1869 in the Hudson Valley, about 90 miles from New York City. This Victorian castle has welcomed five U.S. presidents (including Bill Clinton) in addition to countless...
