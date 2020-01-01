Santa Barbara
Collected by AFAR Explorer
1595 US-101, Goleta, CA 93117, USA
Gaviota State Park has some amazing views- yes, that is the Pacific Ocean and the Channel Islands in the upper left corner! This image is taken from the Trespass Trail, just a short 2.5 mile total length and a 600 ft elevation gain, makes this an...
5995 Stagecoach Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93105, USA
This tavern was built as a stagecoach stop in 1886 and is located in the mountains above Santa Barbara. In the evening, dining here is romantic but during the day, you can see the beautiful views driving over the San Marcos pass. On a clear day,...
201 W Carrillo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Santa Barbara has no shortage of good Mexican food and for quick, savory street-style tacos, Taqueria Cuernavaca is a good option. The murals on the dining room walls will try to remind you that you’re eating authentic Mexican fare and the hustle...
