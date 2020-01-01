Santa Barbara
Collected by Jason Gerdes
List View
Map View
Save Place
3315 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105, USA
When a client of mine told me that these were the best macaroons she's had since leaving Paris, I had to go try them out. I've yet to go to France, but these are definitely the best macaroons I've eaten. They can be found at Renaud's in Santa...
Save Place
21 W Victoria St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Scarlett Begonia is a cute little restaurant located in the shopping district near State Street in Santa Barbara. Not only are the eggs fresh, but most of the ingredients are local, organic and the bread is home made. If you go here for breakfast,...
Save Place
201 W Carrillo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Santa Barbara has no shortage of good Mexican food and for quick, savory street-style tacos, Taqueria Cuernavaca is a good option. The murals on the dining room walls will try to remind you that you’re eating authentic Mexican fare and the hustle...
Save Place
3321 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105, USA
My husband and I love to read, so anytime we visit a city, we have to check out their local bookstores. Book lovers won't regret stopping at Chaucer's Bookstore. Particularly if you love reading non-fiction- Chaucer's has a great selection of a...
Save Place
131 Anacapa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
The Lark is easily the best restaurant in the Funk Zone: The food is fresh, seasonal, and local, the dishes surprising yet always comforting, and the portions sizes generous (a rarity in this era of tiny plates). My perfect day in Santa Barbara...
Save Place
127 Anacapa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Make good friends with the folks at Lucky Penny because, if you're staying here for a few days, you'll see them often. The place is just that addictive and utilitarian. Go for breakfast and you'll find lattes, eggs cooked and served in a cast iron...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever