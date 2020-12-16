Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Sand Around the Land

Collected by Sandy Allen , AFAR Local Expert
Pink, white, green, or black ... the best beaches have lots and lots of soft sand. Or rocks. Yeah, some have rocks.
Save Place

Clearwater Beach

145 Cooper's Island Road, St.George's, Bermuda
Along with the beautiful scenery, parents will appreciate the many amenities that make Bermuda’s beaches the perfect place for beach bums of all ages. Lifeguards, gentle water, and nearby facilities are always a welcome sight for parents of...
More Details >
Save Place

Waianapanapa State Park

Maui, Hawaii, USA
This lovely state park stretches along the rugged volcanic shoreline of western Maui, three miles from Hana. It’s best explored on the 2.2-mile hike that starts at the black-sand beach and follows the dramatic coast, passing lava tubes, rock...
More Details >
Save Place

Ali Barbour's Group

Ali Barbour's Cave Restaurant Ground N/A Beach Road, Mombasa, Kenya
Residents of Diani Beach on the Kenyan coast must have a good laugh when the camels are brought out: travelers trip over themselves to ogle them. Something about seeing camels on a white sand beach in Kenya sends a clear message that you’re not in...
More Details >
Save Place

Warwick Long Bay

Warwick Long Bay, Bermuda
Bermuda is famous for them and it’s usually the first thing any visitor wants to experience firsthand. But the truth behind Bermuda’s famous pink beaches is a little different from popular perception. First, they’re not hot pink, so put those...
More Details >
Save Place

Little Bay Beach

Crocus Hill 2640, Anguilla
One of Anguilla's most secluded beaches, Little Bay is tucked beneath a series of bluffs on the island’s northwest. Usually reached by boat or kayak from Crocus Bay, this tiny, undeveloped stretch of sand hugs a cove with calm turquoise...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without