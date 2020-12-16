Sand Around the Land
Collected by Sandy Allen , AFAR Local Expert
Pink, white, green, or black ... the best beaches have lots and lots of soft sand. Or rocks. Yeah, some have rocks.
145 Cooper's Island Road, St.George's, Bermuda
Along with the beautiful scenery, parents will appreciate the many amenities that make Bermuda’s beaches the perfect place for beach bums of all ages. Lifeguards, gentle water, and nearby facilities are always a welcome sight for parents of...
Maui, Hawaii, USA
This lovely state park stretches along the rugged volcanic shoreline of western Maui, three miles from Hana. It’s best explored on the 2.2-mile hike that starts at the black-sand beach and follows the dramatic coast, passing lava tubes, rock...
Ali Barbour's Cave Restaurant Ground N/A Beach Road, Mombasa, Kenya
Residents of Diani Beach on the Kenyan coast must have a good laugh when the camels are brought out: travelers trip over themselves to ogle them. Something about seeing camels on a white sand beach in Kenya sends a clear message that you’re not in...
Warwick Long Bay, Bermuda
Bermuda is famous for them and it’s usually the first thing any visitor wants to experience firsthand. But the truth behind Bermuda’s famous pink beaches is a little different from popular perception. First, they’re not hot pink, so put those...
Crocus Hill 2640, Anguilla
One of Anguilla's most secluded beaches, Little Bay is tucked beneath a series of bluffs on the island’s northwest. Usually reached by boat or kayak from Crocus Bay, this tiny, undeveloped stretch of sand hugs a cove with calm turquoise...
