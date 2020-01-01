San Juan ,Puerto Rico
Collected by Millie Vargas
San Juan-Caguas-Guaynabo, PR, Puerto Rico
This is my favorite hike by far. Cueva Ventana ("Window Cave") is a beautiful, scenic hole in the side of a mountain that opens up to a lush, green valley down below. You'll trample through mud, hunker down under low-hanging stalactites, dodge...
Sec Gozalandia, San Sebastián 00685, Puerto Rico
As with many other natural wonders in Puerto Rico, there isn't a clearly defined marker. Normally, to find Gozalandia, you would first have to visit it with a local, because getting directions there can be complicated. Lately, thereis talk of...
San Juan-Caguas-Guaynabo, PR, Puerto Rico
Cuevas del Indios (Indian Caves) of Arecibo offers a tidbit of ancient history of a lost people. An easy-to-find natural wonder, with a simple $2 fee for parking, this you won't want to miss. Bring some sunscreen and your camera. Begin your hike...
The Heladería de Lares, a 45-year-old family business, sells about 50 unusual flavors of ice cream up in the mountains. Salvador Berreto, known to the locals as Yinyo, founded the shop to commemorate the Grito de Lares, a battle for freedom that...
109 Calle Jesus Cortez Torres, Arecibo, 00612, Puerto Rico
La Poza del Obispo (Bishop's Pool) is a hidden treasure near the Arecibo Lighthouse in Puerto Rico. This beach is loved for its contrast. You will find a calm spot (though it can get rough in bad weather) where you may float, swim, or simply stand...
151 Calle del Cristo, San Juan, 00902, Puerto Rico
Old San Juan offers historically and culturally significant experiences including a walk through 500-year-old forts, visits to UNESCO sites, historic churches, museums, the second oldest cathedral in the Americas and Ponce de Leon’s mansion....
Estatua Juan Ponce de León, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
You can learn about Puerto Rico's history by visiting ancient citadels, churches, and Taíno ceremonial sites. The island, considered the "Key to the Antilles" by the Spanish, was fought over in many wars; the 1539 El Morro in Old San Juan—the...
501 Calle Norzagaray, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
Old San Juan may look, at first glance, like a few other charming cities built during the height of Spanish colonialism—Havana or Santo Domingo, for example—but what sets it apart is the extent to which its architectural infrastructure...
54 Calle Fortaleza, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
End your day in Old San Juan with a pre-dinner stroll along the water, alongside the Old City Walls. It’s that time of day when everything seems to slow down, even the waters of the Caribbean Sea begin to ease into a glassy stillness -...
Flamenco, Culebra, Puerto Rico
Suppose I told you there was a small, remarkably idyllic and fairly unpopulated island in the Caribbean just a short distance from the mainland United States, an island so immaculate, plans were in the works to make it a National Wildlife Refuge,...
