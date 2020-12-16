San juan islands
Collected by Emily Brooke Sandor
San Juan Island, Washington 98250, USA
The San Juan Islands Museum of Art and Sculpture on San Juan Island is a huge outdoor sculpture garden that you can spend hours walking through. There are sculptures are along the grounds that take you around a small pond, into a forest and along...
Lopez Island, Washington 98261, USA
Every one of the individual islands that make up the San Juan Islands in Washington have their own unique personalities. On Lopez Island they are known for their waves. Everyone waves at everyone. While driving on the island you need to keep you...
45 Hawthorne Ln, Friday Harbor, WA 98250, USA
If you are visiting Friday Harbor in the San Juan Islands, the Pelindaba Lavender Farm is a really fun place to visit. You can learn about lavender and then go out and pick some of your own. If you aren't into DIY you can buy already picked...
Lummi Island, Washington, USA
Despite its remote location, this is a culinary journey that any foodie should make every effort to make. The ultra local menu is designed and orchestrated by Blaine Wetzel, former sous-chef at Noma. Every course is a journey through the immediate...
Lummi Island, Washington, USA
Every one of the individual islands that make up the San Juan Islands in Washington have their own unique personalities. On Lummi Island the homes, fences and mailboxes are all adorned with buoys. There is a large fishing community and the buoys...
