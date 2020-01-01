Where are you going?
San francisco's mission district

Collected by Natalie Taylor , AFAR Local Expert
Humphry Slocombe

Ferry Building, One San Francisco Bay Trail #8, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA
Blueberry Boy Bait may sound like a B-side song from an alternative band, but it's actually just an ice cream flavor offered by Humphry Slocombe, a small shop in the Mission District. Owner and former pastry chef Jake Godby has made the name...
Foreign Cinema

2534 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
The date-night dinner-and-a-movie standard has been taken to a new stylish height at this acclaimed restaurant in the Mission District. Grab a table on the patio under the strings of lights to dine on seasonal California cuisine while...
18 Reasons

3674 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
18 Reasons is a new type of community center—one that connects San Franciscans to food and food to community. The goal is to they teach San Franciscans how to cook and eat together. Run by the locally famous Bi-Rite organization in the heart of...
Balmy Alley Murals

50 Balmy St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
The colorful murals in Balmy Alley are the lower Mission’s own version of the better-known Clarion Alley murals. Stroll through the small, pedestrian-friendly alleyway to see public work by local artists, a tradition that began in the mid-1980s in...
Bi-Rite Creamery

3692 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
It's no wonder that on any given weekday afternoon, the line for ice cream at this legendary San Francisco establishment goes out the door and wraps around the block. Once you try it for yourself, you'll understand: it's just that good. With...
Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen

3150 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
The Wise Sons Deli menu claims that the Matzo Ball soup is "better than your Bubbies" I didn't have a Bubbie, but I did have this soup and it was...delicious. Savory broth with dill and the big ball had the consistency of polenta. My friend has...
Amnesia

853 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
Great time at this fun little club in the Mission enjoying the first big gig from Ilana, Lessley, Galen, Jackson and our very own Chris Colin, doing us proud.
Mission Chinese Food

2234 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
You could walk right by this incredibly popular restaurant on Mission Street and not even be able to tell what it was, thanks to the misleading “Lung Shan Restaurant” sign out front. What will tip you off? The incredibly long lines of San...
Gracias Madre

2211 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
I can only describe the vegan Mexican food of Gracias Madre as a truly unexpected experience of culinary genius. They transformed a wildly famous cuisine of bold, rich, hearty, and heavy flavors into a selection of healthy, earthy dishes that...
Bi-Rite Market

3639 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
Pickup the best local food products the bay area has to offer at Bi-Rite Market. The Mission was not always the pantheon of San Francisco nouveau cuisine that it is today. Now, the area—especially the block of 18th Street between Guerrero and...
Craftsman and Wolves

746 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
You might have caught wind of some recent buzz about this contemporary patisserie with its unveiling of the haute dog, Craftsman and Wolves Chef William Werner’s upscale version of the classic American food (think better meat and a flaky, buttery...
Mission Dolores Park

Dolores St &, 19th St, San Francisco, CA 94114, USA
Mission Dolores Park, aka Delores Park, is one of the most popular parks in San Francisco, especially when the sun is out and the mercury is up. On a sunny weekend, you'll be hard pressed to find a patch of green to plant yourself on, but that's...
Delfina

3611 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
There's nothing more San Fransisco (or hipster) than buying a margharita (with pepperoni) and taking it to Dolores Park for some prime people watching. It may be easier than getting a seat in the restaurant. Don't forget the chilli flakes! How I...
Marlowe

500 Brannan St, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA
Located in the SoMa neighborhood of San Francisco, Marlowe's is a great little neighborhood spot with delicious burgers and a wide beer selection. But one treat they are known for are their Brussels sprout chips—they'll turn any veggie hater into...
