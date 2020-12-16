San Francisco Food
Collected by Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert
You already know, that internationally this is one of the best places to eat on the planet Earth. Here are some of my local favorites, for so many different reasons. Bon appetite!
353 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Located in the heart of North Beach in San Francisco, you'll not only be served authentic Italian cuisine in a fun location, but you could also eat your dinner in the classic Fiat parked out front, with a little planning! Give them a call and have...
1299 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA
This is an excellent place for brunch in Potrero Hill and more than worth the wait for a table, that you may find on a weekend morning. The two founders not only have a passion for food, as you can see from the cool exterior seating, they also...
801 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA
I love the experimental name, Chocolate Lab, that brings to mind two mad chocolate makers (the Recchiuitis) dueling over creations, beakers bubbling over with—you guessed it—chocolate. This cozy café is known not just for its dessert, and the...
801 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA
There's a chance you're already having an affair with Jacky and Michael Rechiuti's flagship chocolate store in the Ferry Building. Do know, that you're not alone. They now have- not one- but two other store fronts in the Dogpatch district of the...
1001 Minnesota St, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA
They had me at the yellow building. I love wandering the Dogpatch neighborhood of San Francisco and both Piccino restaurant and separate coffee bar, are lovely places to gather. The coffee bar on 22nd Street serves carefully crafted Sightglass...
2821 California St, San Francisco, CA 94115, USA
You'll have a hard time ever leaving B. Patisserie, and you'll know why it's been an over night sensation in lower Pac Heights. The open, modern space feels like something you'd find in the Marais in Paris, and the fact that you can view the...
798 Arguello Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94118, USA
This cozy, community minded, all-things-bicycle-inspired cafe on Arguello (and a block from Golden Gate Park) is the perfect place to meet cycling buddies for your pre-ride fuel spot. You'll see the red, ceramic decorated bicycle hanging above the...
3176 17th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
Six bowling lanes, a full bar, and delicious "technique-driven comfort food" await you at Mission Bowling Club in San Francisco. Thoughtfully designed, this 21-and-up venue champions local artists by displaying their works on the wall. With indoor...
2814 19th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
Wednesday through Friday from 11:30 AM to 2:15 PM, Chef Leslie Carr Avalos' Universal Cafe is a great place for a week day brunch, if you can't quite wait to get to the weekend. You'll find indoor and outdoor seating in an inviting space that...
620 Treat Ave, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
This 15-barrel on site brewery creates a wonderful variety of house brews that go swimmingly with chef Corey Walsh's beer influenced culinary skills. Come hungry and thirsty, stay late and enjoy the ample indoor and outdoor communal seating areas....
424 Octavia St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
THE place to gather outside in Hayes Valley and soak up the classic biergarten/beer garden experience. The food is delicious and the setting encourages you to talk to everyone at the communal tables. This spot is a fantastic way to enjoy some...
2211 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
I can only describe the vegan Mexican food of Gracias Madre as a truly unexpected experience of culinary genius. They transformed a wildly famous cuisine of bold, rich, hearty, and heavy flavors into a selection of healthy, earthy dishes that...
600 Guerrero St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
With no sign above its unassuming storefront, Tartine is most easily recognized by the line that snakes out its door and down Guerrero Street. People patiently wait for flaky pains au chocolat (the best outside Paris, in my opinion), decadent...
1170 4th St, San Francisco, CA 94158, USA
Casey's Pizza serves New York-style, locally-sourced, and mostly organic pizzas from a truck. The owner, a East Coaster, spent a lot of time trying to replicate the pizza of his youth and has added the West Coast mandates of local and organic...
