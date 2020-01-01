San Francisco Eateries
Collected by Tim S
Save Place
355 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Is Bar Agricole the best bar in the city? It’s certainly in the top five, based on the groundbreaking cocktail program developed by bartender and owner Thad Vogler; the award-winning architecture and interior design by local favorite Aidlin...
Save Place
1170 4th St, San Francisco, CA 94158, USA
Casey's Pizza serves New York-style, locally-sourced, and mostly organic pizzas from a truck. The owner, a East Coaster, spent a lot of time trying to replicate the pizza of his youth and has added the West Coast mandates of local and organic...
Save Place
Hayes Valley, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
Consistently ranked in Top 5/10 lists for the best San Francisco Bay Area Food Truck list, Mama's Empanadas is a food truck with a seemingly strange food combination: empanadas and pasta. But Mama—born in Chile and raised in Italy—makes it work....
Save Place
1044 Grant Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Walls of tea and a tea tasting experience mean an immersive tea experience in the heart of Chinatown, San Francisco.
Save Place
560 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
At the restaurant Nopa in San Francisco's Western Addition, the long bar and communal tables are perfect places to perch on a weeknight. Go early, order an elderflower gimlet or a sparkling, minty Old Cuban (both off-menu). Don't miss the Mission...
Save Place
736 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
You couldn't find a union more perfect if you tried. Bread wizard Josey Baker, who mastered the art of crafting whole wheat flour into complex, delicious loaves of bread, joins Jeremy Tooker of Four Barrel Coffee, one of the city's infamous third...
Save Place
600 Guerrero St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
With no sign above its unassuming storefront, Tartine is most easily recognized by the line that snakes out its door and down Guerrero Street. People patiently wait for flaky pains au chocolat (the best outside Paris, in my opinion), decadent...
Save Place
56 Ross Alley, San Francisco, CA 94108, USA
Although most of the manufacturing of fortune cookies is done outside of San Francisco, one factory is still running and is a popular tourist spot in San Francisco's Chinatown. Of course the smell of the cookies being freshly made will draw you...
Save Place
3692 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
It's no wonder that on any given weekday afternoon, the line for ice cream at this legendary San Francisco establishment goes out the door and wraps around the block. Once you try it for yourself, you'll understand: it's just that good. With...
Save Place
3150 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
The Wise Sons Deli menu claims that the Matzo Ball soup is "better than your Bubbies" I didn't have a Bubbie, but I did have this soup and it was...delicious. Savory broth with dill and the big ball had the consistency of polenta. My friend has...
Save Place
8 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA
In a city renowned for its "gastro-this" and "fusion-that," it was a surprise that my decadent waterfront meal at the Americano ended with a simple dessert. Simple, I soon learned, only at first glance. What looks like a standard ice cream...
Save Place
3100 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA 94702, USA
Satisfy your chocolate cravings with a tour of San Francisco’s TCHO New American Chocolate at Pier 17 along the Embarcadero. Knowledgeable chocolate experts will tell you everything you ever wanted to know about TCHO, from chocolate’s history to...
Save Place
2211 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
I can only describe the vegan Mexican food of Gracias Madre as a truly unexpected experience of culinary genius. They transformed a wildly famous cuisine of bold, rich, hearty, and heavy flavors into a selection of healthy, earthy dishes that...
Save Place
557 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
Locanda’s reputation for authentic Roman food and fresh, local ingredients was already established long before it opened in 2005; this is, after all, a part of the small group of renowned restaurants opened by Craig and Annie Stoll of Delfina,...
Save Place
155 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
A San Franciscan watering hole since 1907, Comstock Saloon serves up classic cocktails (think Negronis and Manhattans) in the buzzing North Beach neighborhood. The bar is run by the bartending duo of Jeff Hollinger and Jonny Raglin, previously of...
Save Place
449 Octavia St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
Miette describes themselves as San Francisco’s most charming pastry shop, and it would be hard to disagree. Bright, colorful, and cheerful, these American takes on classic pastries are some of the best you’ll find in the city. Miette (which means...
Save Place
242 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Salty, fatty, and doused in an Italian sweet and sour agrodolce sauce, the fried pig tails at Tosca are just the thing to accompany the bar’s list of rare Italian reds. For more drinking tips, check out our feature "How to Drink Anywhere in the...
Save Place
200 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Stop by Reveille Coffee Co and your morning will be instantly better. The light, airy space in North Beach serves up coffee, pastries, and some of the best avocado and egg toast you’ll find in the city. Founded by Christopher and Tommy Newbury,...
