San Francisco Drinks and Eats
Collected by Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert
Indulge your way around San Francisco.
3639 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
Pickup the best local food products the bay area has to offer at Bi-Rite Market. The Mission was not always the pantheon of San Francisco nouveau cuisine that it is today. Now, the area—especially the block of 18th Street between Guerrero and...
941 Cole St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
You know you are near Zazie's in the Cole Valley neighborhood by the crowd out front. It is big. There is a sign up sheet on the door, put your name on it, and head to the Irish bar next door to wait the hour it'll take to get seated. But when you...
1725 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
The Alembic’s pink quail eggs are pickled overnight in coriander, allspice, and clove. They’re tangy on the outside, creamy on the inside, and beg for a Sazerac or bitter beer. For more drinking tips, check out our feature "How to Drink Anywhere...
449 Octavia St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
Miette describes themselves as San Francisco’s most charming pastry shop, and it would be hard to disagree. Bright, colorful, and cheerful, these American takes on classic pastries are some of the best you’ll find in the city. Miette (which means...
San Francisco, CA 94129, USA
When visiting my hometown of San Francisco I am guaranteed to eat well thanks to my many friends that are self described "foodies".This image captures the pure bliss that can be felt with the first bite of a meal that has been created with love.
560 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
At the restaurant Nopa in San Francisco's Western Addition, the long bar and communal tables are perfect places to perch on a weeknight. Go early, order an elderflower gimlet or a sparkling, minty Old Cuban (both off-menu). Don't miss the Mission...
1044 Grant Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Walls of tea and a tea tasting experience mean an immersive tea experience in the heart of Chinatown, San Francisco.
1665 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
Peace signs, anarchist books, and art installations surround a quiet cafe area. The menu is typical coffee house, but the walls and vibe echo the 'Summer of Love' and are pure Haight Ashbury.
1004 Point Lobos Ave, San Francisco, CA 94121, USA
While hiking through the Lands End area of San Francisco I came across this gem. Built in the late 19th century as the world's largest indoor swimming pool complex, visitors could take a dip in one of the seven pools or take a stroll through a...
437 Hayes St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
While in line at Chantal Guillon, I overheard a patron say, "There are too many." Yes, there are many macarons in pastel colors lining the glass case and cafe. And, thankfully, you can buy a box of one of each flavor: Persian rose, salted caramel,...
525 Laguna St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
1 Ferry Building, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA
If Chinatown is one of San Francisco’s most historic neighborhoods, continue walking for another ten minutes and you’ll arrive at one of its newest attractions, the Ferry Building. Actually, the building itself is not new, having been completed in...
490 Pacific Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Cotogna is dangerously close to the AFAR Media offices. This rustic sister restaurant to Quince opened last year, and the roomy bar is a cozy place to sit mid-day with a double espresso served neat in a Heath Ceramics cup. The pastas are all...
5355 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94538, USA
It's a bold statement to make, I know, but the variety of curries, breads, and thalis in unbeatable. Highly recommend a BART trip outside of San Francisco to visit Chaat Bhavan.
Treasure Island, San Francisco, CA, USA
The Chairman gourmet food truck roams the streets of San Francisco and serves up some of the most delicious Asian cuisine I've had. Here I had a steamed bun but it was served taco-style with pork belly and some spicy pickled thing. Wow. So...
2815 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
There's still a fish market vibe at the Fisherman's Wharf harbor, packed with stall upon stall of delectable catches. If you're going to try a local favorite—and you should—try the clam chowder in a sourdough bread bowl. Other tasty choices...
Ferry Building, One San Francisco Bay Trail #8, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA
Blueberry Boy Bait may sound like a B-side song from an alternative band, but it's actually just an ice cream flavor offered by Humphry Slocombe, a small shop in the Mission District. Owner and former pastry chef Jake Godby has made the name...
155 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
A San Franciscan watering hole since 1907, Comstock Saloon serves up classic cocktails (think Negronis and Manhattans) in the buzzing North Beach neighborhood. The bar is run by the bartending duo of Jeff Hollinger and Jonny Raglin, previously of...
2049 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115, USA
For a spicy, Southern brunch, check out the Elite Cafe in San Francisco's Pacific Heights. The fans move slow, the eggs benedict is covered in ham hocks, and there are 5 different types of Tabasco sauce on the table.
Russian Hill, San Francisco, CA, USA
Roam Artisan Burgers on Union Street in San Francisco is not your typical burger joint. The interiors are an artsy blend of wood, glass, and recycled fixtures and burgers can be made with a beef, turkey, veggie, bison, or elk patty. I can vouch...
242 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Salty, fatty, and doused in an Italian sweet and sour agrodolce sauce, the fried pig tails at Tosca are just the thing to accompany the bar’s list of rare Italian reds. For more drinking tips, check out our feature "How to Drink Anywhere in the...
3674 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
18 Reasons is a new type of community center—one that connects San Franciscans to food and food to community. The goal is to they teach San Franciscans how to cook and eat together. Run by the locally famous Bi-Rite organization in the heart of...
