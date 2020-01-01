San Francisco
Collected by Laurena Alexandra
2211 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
I can only describe the vegan Mexican food of Gracias Madre as a truly unexpected experience of culinary genius. They transformed a wildly famous cuisine of bold, rich, hearty, and heavy flavors into a selection of healthy, earthy dishes that...
Hayes Valley, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
Consistently ranked in Top 5/10 lists for the best San Francisco Bay Area Food Truck list, Mama's Empanadas is a food truck with a seemingly strange food combination: empanadas and pasta. But Mama—born in Chile and raised in Italy—makes it work....
San Francisco, CA, USA
Consistently rated one of the best food trucks in San Francisco, The Chairman is a culinary delight! They have a small menu of steamed and baked buns with exotic fillings (including a great vegetarian offering), but everything is unique,...
525 Laguna St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
449 Octavia St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
Miette describes themselves as San Francisco’s most charming pastry shop, and it would be hard to disagree. Bright, colorful, and cheerful, these American takes on classic pastries are some of the best you’ll find in the city. Miette (which means...
San Francisco, CA, USA
Even if you live here, exploring San Francisco's eclectic neighborhoods makes a fun day out, and with City Guides, it's also free. Founded in 1978, the nonprofit organization has more than 200 trained volunteers who lead history and...
San Francisco, CA, USA
There are so many fabulous places in the city that you can go to see and photograph San Francisco and the entire bay area. Some of these are open for the public while others may only be available to guests staying at that particular hotel. So if...
560 Larkin St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
I crave this caramel-y roasted pork Banh Mi at Saigon Sandwich. The classic Vietnamese sandwich is on a fresh French baguette that is perfectly soft yet crispy, accompanied by fresh carrots, cucumbers, cilantro, and peppers, plus the most...
Polk Gulch, San Francisco, CA 94109, USA
This San Francisco food truck specializes in sliders, making miniature pieces of heaven! You can buy them individually or in combos which gives you a chance to pick from five and try them all! There is beek, 2 pork varieties, fried chicken and a...
333 Fulton St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
This San Francisco food truck is known for its street tacos, fried chicken, and SPAM musubis which you can have all together in one of their combo plates! The recipes come from the owners grandparents who opened a deli in the Richmond district and...
424 Octavia St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
THE place to gather outside in Hayes Valley and soak up the classic biergarten/beer garden experience. The food is delicious and the setting encourages you to talk to everyone at the communal tables. This spot is a fantastic way to enjoy some...
600 Guerrero St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
With no sign above its unassuming storefront, Tartine is most easily recognized by the line that snakes out its door and down Guerrero Street. People patiently wait for flaky pains au chocolat (the best outside Paris, in my opinion), decadent...
1170 4th St, San Francisco, CA 94158, USA
Casey's Pizza serves New York-style, locally-sourced, and mostly organic pizzas from a truck. The owner, a East Coaster, spent a lot of time trying to replicate the pizza of his youth and has added the West Coast mandates of local and organic...
Polk Gulch, San Francisco, CA 94109, USA
Started by an ex-private equity corporate maven, this San Francisco food truck certainly allowed Shellie Kitchen to take a left turn! The menu is full or rock star attitude and they back up their bravado with good food! They've got things on their...
101 Spear St, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA
Most dim sum places in the San Francisco Bay Area are pretty typical of what you can find in Asia, culture and all. And while I love authentic as much as the next person, there is a place that has elevated the art of the dumpling. I am not alone...
856 Cole St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
There is always time for a cheese plate, especially at Say Cheese. Sample away at cheeses with ingredients like "triple cream" and "made with the finest goat's milk in France." Say Cheese has a cheese cooler packed with all shades of cheese—they...
360 Ritch St, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA
I am a big fan of fried chicken so I am always on the hunt for the good stuff. In San Francisco one of those spots is Farmer Brown's Little Skillet in SoMa. This tiny little spot in an alley attracts long lines for their fried chicken and waffles...
2015 Greenwich St, San Francisco, CA 94123, USA
Vantigo tours is a brand new touring company that offers a more unique and personalized to those hop on hop off tours and the very dull Big Bus tours. Erik, owner of Vantigo, your designated driver and tour guide offers city tours, oyster lunches...
55 Music Concourse Dr, San Francisco, CA 94118, USA
The California Academy of Sciences is an unfortunately stuffy name for an institution that is anything but staid. The country's largest natural-history museum includes an aquarium, a planetarium, an enormous rain-forest exhibit under a...
1652 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
There were seven of us having a fly-in family dinner at the Park Tavern in North Beach on the edge of Washington Square Park. Greg, who lives within walking distance, said it was one of his favorite restaurants. I now see why. All the food was...
2144 Chestnut St, San Francisco, CA 94123, USA
Frozen yogurts spots dot San Francisco like, well, sprinkles on said frozen yogurt. Yogorino eschews the super sweet for frozen yogurt that tastes actually like yogurt. The toppings available are typical - assorted fruits, candies, and crunchies -...
3674 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
18 Reasons is a new type of community center—one that connects San Franciscans to food and food to community. The goal is to they teach San Franciscans how to cook and eat together. Run by the locally famous Bi-Rite organization in the heart of...
