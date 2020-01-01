Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

San Francisco

Collected by lisa wooldridge
List View
Map View
Save Place

Lers Ros Thai

730 Larkin St, San Francisco, CA 94109, USA
I thought this dish would taste exotic and borderline strange, maybe even a bit slimy, but the Garlic Frog really did taste like chicken. This Fall we had our first AFAR Supper Club event at Lers Ros Thai and of course the group was up for trying...
More Details >
Save Place

Saigon Sandwich

560 Larkin St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
I crave this caramel-y roasted pork Banh Mi at Saigon Sandwich. The classic Vietnamese sandwich is on a fresh French baguette that is perfectly soft yet crispy, accompanied by fresh carrots, cucumbers, cilantro, and peppers, plus the most...
More Details >
Save Place

Nopalito

306 Broderick St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
Nopalito’s fried garbanzo beans are simply addictive. After frying them in oil, the kitchen spices them with chili dust that’s been roasted and ground in house. For more drinking tips, check out our feature "How to Drink Anywhere in the World" ...
More Details >
Save Place

Yank Sing

101 Spear St, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA
Most dim sum places in the San Francisco Bay Area are pretty typical of what you can find in Asia, culture and all. And while I love authentic as much as the next person, there is a place that has elevated the art of the dumpling. I am not alone...
More Details >
Save Place

Akikos Restaurant

542 A Mason St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
God, I love this place. Like, I seriously LOVE it. Its central location and hip ambiance make it a great destination kind of spot. Grab drinks during happy hour then hit this place up...then grab more drinks! There are plenty of bars in the area...
More Details >
Save Place

Hooker's Sweet Treats

442 Hyde St, San Francisco, CA 94109, USA
Despite its tongue-in-cheek name, this sweets shop and cafe located in the gritty Tenderloin district is one of my favorite finds in San Francisco. The salted caramels here melt in your mouth. They also have a good variety of coffees from...
More Details >
Save Place

Brenda's French Soul Food

652 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
You'll get a taste of Lousiana in Brenda's cladenstine location which lies in the heart of the Tenderloin District. Worry not, you'll see hungry brunchers congregating outside. Once in, it's all about those beignets (including a crawfish flavour!)...
More Details >
Save Place

Bar Agricole

355 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Is Bar Agricole the best bar in the city? It’s certainly in the top five, based on the groundbreaking cocktail program developed by bartender and owner Thad Vogler; the award-winning architecture and interior design by local favorite Aidlin...
More Details >
Save Place

San Francisco City Guides

San Francisco, CA, USA
Even if you live here, exploring San Francisco's eclectic neighborhoods makes a fun day out, and with City Guides, it's also free. Founded in 1978, the nonprofit organization has more than 200 trained volunteers who lead history and...
More Details >
Save Place

Nopa

560 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
At the restaurant Nopa in San Francisco's Western Addition, the long bar and communal tables are perfect places to perch on a weeknight. Go early, order an elderflower gimlet or a sparkling, minty Old Cuban (both off-menu). Don't miss the Mission...
More Details >
Save Place

Local Edition

691 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA
Make your way to Market Street and head to the Hearst Building, where downstairs you’ll find Local Edition. This cocktail bar takes its inspiration from the thriving San Francisco newspaper business of the 50s and 60s, and it shows—you’ll sip on...
More Details >
Save Place

Off the Grid

C, 2 Marina Blvd C370, San Francisco, CA 94123, USA
Off the Grid is an organization that hosts food trucks stops at various points throughout San Francisco as well in spots in the greater Bay Area. At any given time you can have 5-10 trucks in this downtown spot at 5th and Minna on Wednesdays and...
More Details >
Save Place

Mama's Empanadas

Hayes Valley, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
Consistently ranked in Top 5/10 lists for the best San Francisco Bay Area Food Truck list, Mama's Empanadas is a food truck with a seemingly strange food combination: empanadas and pasta. But Mama—born in Chile and raised in Italy—makes it work....
More Details >
Save Place

B. Patisserie

2821 California St, San Francisco, CA 94115, USA
You'll have a hard time ever leaving B. Patisserie, and you'll know why it's been an over night sensation in lower Pac Heights. The open, modern space feels like something you'd find in the Marais in Paris, and the fact that you can view the...
More Details >
Save Place

Ferry Building

1 Ferry Building, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA
If Chinatown is one of San Francisco’s most historic neighborhoods, continue walking for another ten minutes and you’ll arrive at one of its newest attractions, the Ferry Building. Actually, the building itself is not new, having been completed in...
More Details >
Save Place

The Crème Brûlée Cart

1192 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
The Crème Brûlée Cart has three locations in SF, the most convenient location being in the financial district at Market and Sansome. Their first bricks and motar location is on Folsom. The cart also makes appearances at food truck events like Off...
More Details >
Save Place

Mission Chinese Food

2234 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
You could walk right by this incredibly popular restaurant on Mission Street and not even be able to tell what it was, thanks to the misleading “Lung Shan Restaurant” sign out front. What will tip you off? The incredibly long lines of San...
More Details >
Save Place

Dandelion Chocolate

740 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
When you think of a chocolate factory, a hip and airy space in the heart of one of the city's hottest neighborhoods may not spring to mind. But therein lies the surprise that is Dandelion Chocolate: part factory, part café, part...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World