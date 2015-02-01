San Francisco- 2015
20215 Shoreline Hwy, Marshall, CA 94940, USA
Stop at Scribe Winery and pick up a bottle of their newly released rosé to pair with oysters at Hog Island in Marshall, CA. Picnic tables overlook Tomales Bay and must be reserved in advance. Throw the oysters on the grill or eat them raw and don’...
16228 Main St, Guerneville, CA 95446, USA
Fuel up for a hike at the nearby Armstrong Redwoods reserve at the Big Bottom Market in Guerneville. You'll find snacks, such as cured meats, artisanal pickles, and local cheeses, to enjoy in the picnic area. For something heartier, order the...
1474 Alexander Valley Rd, Healdsburg, CA 95448, USA
Jordan Winery’s new tour explores the 1,200-acre property via Mercedes-Benz coach and stops for wine and food pairings along the way. This appeared in the May 2014 issue.
25 North St, Healdsburg, CA 95448, USA
The new Healdsburg Shed is a hub for lovers of all things local, agrarian, and food-related. Stop by to shop the selection of locally made housewares, join a workshop, or just linger over a glass of the on-tap kombucha. It's an ideal breakfast...
Golden Gate Park, San Francisco, CA, USA
I have an aversion to hills, especially when riding a bike. This is not ideal, because I live in San Francisco and some days it feels like an entire city of hills. This bike ride is one of my favorites not only because it goes right through the...
Presidio of San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA
A few blocks east of Goldsworthy's more prominent Spire is this installation of fallen trees snaking through the still standing ones. Wood Line is located within the cypress grove near the intersection of Presidio Boulevard and West Pacific...
30 Beckett St, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Often, when I feel overly strapped to my desk, hankering for a trip to another land, I stroll into San Francisco's Chinatown. Once I'm off the main drags and into the residential neighborhoods or the commercial streets chockablock with shops...
982 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
The Warfield Theater in San Francisco opened in 1922 as a vaudeville theater, but lives on as a live music venue in current times. Starting with entertainers that included Louis Armstrong and Charlie Chaplin, its prowess lives on with Pearl Jam,...
560 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
There are a handful of stores in San Francisco that sell quirky and distinctive clothing, jewelry, and homewares. Eden & Eden is one. The brother-and-sister owners stock some vintage pieces and a nice selection of funky jewelry from the U.K. I've...
375 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
A key player in the "third wave" coffee movement is Four Barrel Coffee, founded by Jeremy Tooker—who has a particular love for light roasts and the bright, acidic flavors that come with this method. Don’t let that description deter you, though;...
600 Guerrero St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
With no sign above its unassuming storefront, Tartine is most easily recognized by the line that snakes out its door and down Guerrero Street. People patiently wait for flaky pains au chocolat (the best outside Paris, in my opinion), decadent...
Dolores St &, 19th St, San Francisco, CA 94114, USA
Mission Dolores Park, aka Delores Park, is one of the most popular parks in San Francisco, especially when the sun is out and the mercury is up. On a sunny weekend, you'll be hard pressed to find a patch of green to plant yourself on, but that's...
Mission District, San Francisco, CA, USA
If you and your friends are looking to eat a little food in the Mission, do a little shopping, and learn a lot about the neighborhood you’re in, both past and present, then take one of Explore San Francisco’s Mission walking tours. These fun,...
North Beach, San Francisco, CA, USA
A british street artist and political activist, one of the top street artists in the world. This one is in North Beach, San Francisco
3692 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
It's no wonder that on any given weekday afternoon, the line for ice cream at this legendary San Francisco establishment goes out the door and wraps around the block. Once you try it for yourself, you'll understand: it's just that good. With...
610 1st St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
Think of the Oxbow like a high-end shopping mall for food and wine. On the east side of the Napa River, the market brings together a number of epicurean purveyors under one roof (well, technically, it’s three different roofs). The result:...
100 34th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94121, USA
San Francisco's Legion of Honor, in Lincoln Park in the northwest corner of the city, has stunning views of the Golden Gate Bridge. The building is a replica of the French pavilion constructed for the 1915 Panama-Pacific International Exposition,...
52801 California State Route 1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
After five hours in the car, I was more than happy to hop out and hike the 1.4 miles out to Pfeiffer Burns State Park and get the prize of a beautiful waterfall. The water's color is an unreal sea blue/green that I have never seen before. The best...
Santa Cruz Beach, Santa Cruz, CA 95060, USA
On the ground and in the sky, technicolor delights on the Santa Cruz boardwalk. You can catch the sky tram from one end to the other or walk through the psychedelic amusement park.
400 Beach St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060, USA
Old school pinball, beer, air hockey and museum: the perfect combination of amusements come together on the mezzanine overlooking Neptune’s Kingdom at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Neptune’s Kingdom is a pirate-themed miniature golf course in...
913 Cedar St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060, USA
There’s nothing like a cold creamy treat on a warm day, and one ice cream shop in the cozy California beach town of Santa Cruz is doing it so, so right. Penny Ice Creamery isn’t your average ice cream joint; you won’t find Ben & Jerry’s-style...
701 W Cliff Dr, Santa Cruz, CA 95060, USA
The Santa Cruz Surfing Museum is located in a historic lighthouse overlooking the sea on the city’s favorite strolling street with a view, West Cliff Drive. Museum exhibits interpret surfing culture through the decades with photos, surfboards,...
861 41st Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95062, USA
The ocean is the heart of the Pleasure Point neighborhood in Santa Cruz, but surfers and sun worshippers need to shop and eat to. The shops, cafés and restaurants on 41st Avenue, near Portola Drive, two blocks from the ocean, cater to the unique...
1 Ferry Building, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA
If Chinatown is one of San Francisco’s most historic neighborhoods, continue walking for another ten minutes and you’ll arrive at one of its newest attractions, the Ferry Building. Actually, the building itself is not new, having been completed in...
Stockton St Tunnel, San Francisco, CA 94108, USA
There are several Chinatowns in the Bay Area, but this 24-block one is the oldest—not just in San Francisco, but in all of North America. The first record of Chinese settlers in San Francisco dates their arrival to 1848, but the gold rush a...
1 N Kaniku Dr, Waimea, HI 96743, USA
In many ways, the Fairmont Orchid is the quintessential Hawaiian luxury resort. Its big, elegant lobby is blooming with purple orchids and birds of paradise, its enormous, 24-hour swimming pool wends its way around black rock islands, and its 32...
75-6082 Alii Dr, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
A colorful hibiscus filled with rain water droplets after the afternoon showers.
71 Banyan Dr, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
Due to land-use requirements, very few hotels operate on the Hilo side of the Big Island. A number of bed and breakfasts, small hotels, and house or condo rentals are typically the best way to find accommodation in the Hilo and Volcano Village...
