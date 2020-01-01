San Francisco
Collected by Laura O
Hayes Valley, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
Consistently ranked in Top 5/10 lists for the best San Francisco Bay Area Food Truck list, Mama's Empanadas is a food truck with a seemingly strange food combination: empanadas and pasta. But Mama—born in Chile and raised in Italy—makes it work....
525 Laguna St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
1529 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115, USA
Nicole Krasinski describes the novel concept of her restaurant State Bird Provisions as “dim sum and a great hors d’oeuvre party morphed into one experience.” She and her husband, chef Stuart Brioza, prepare beautifully executed...
560 Larkin St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
I crave this caramel-y roasted pork Banh Mi at Saigon Sandwich. The classic Vietnamese sandwich is on a fresh French baguette that is perfectly soft yet crispy, accompanied by fresh carrots, cucumbers, cilantro, and peppers, plus the most...
490 Pacific Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Cotogna is dangerously close to the AFAR Media offices. This rustic sister restaurant to Quince opened last year, and the roomy bar is a cozy place to sit mid-day with a double espresso served neat in a Heath Ceramics cup. The pastas are all...
3692 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
It's no wonder that on any given weekday afternoon, the line for ice cream at this legendary San Francisco establishment goes out the door and wraps around the block. Once you try it for yourself, you'll understand: it's just that good. With...
560 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
At the restaurant Nopa in San Francisco's Western Addition, the long bar and communal tables are perfect places to perch on a weeknight. Go early, order an elderflower gimlet or a sparkling, minty Old Cuban (both off-menu). Don't miss the Mission...
390 Capistrano Rd, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019, USA
It may be a little cold and foggy on the the patio at the Half Moon Bay Brewing Company. And certainly a pint or two of their microbrew will refresh more than heat your insides. But don't worry, there are heat lamps over the picnic table or a few...
1398 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
Head to Magnolia Gastropub & Brewery on any night of the week and you’ll find nothing but Haight locals. For the past 16 years, Magnolia has been brewing their beers in a small space directly below the restaurant, but they’ve recently expanded to...
4500 Irving St, San Francisco, CA 94122, USA
Mollusk is a neighborhood surf shop that sells clothing and great boards. They carry my surfboards and handplanes [for body surfing]. They occasionally host art shows and live music. The shop is sort of like the cornerstone of the Sunset. 4500...
87 Yerba Buena Ln, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
In downtown San Francisco's Yerba Buena Center, there is a Swiss chocolate "shoppe" that does chocolate pairings with luxury tea. It is a must try!
San Francisco, CA, USA
There are so many fabulous places in the city that you can go to see and photograph San Francisco and the entire bay area. Some of these are open for the public while others may only be available to guests staying at that particular hotel. So if...
6439 California St, San Francisco, CA 94121, USA
I had driven by Tal-y-Tara many times taking notice of the horse statue out front and knowing I would have to stop there for tea one day. By now I have been there multiple times. They have an extensive and wonderful tea list to please ever tea...
1512 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA 94709, USA
When my friends came to visit from abroad this was the first place I had to take them. Bay Area locals can't get enough of this co-op run, cheap, gourmet pizza! This particular pizza was a delicious combo of gruyere cheese, cilantro, garlic, corn...
2301 Monarch St, Alameda, CA 94501, USA
I found a new reason to go to Alameda Point besides the monthly antiques fair and the homeless-helping bike shop, Changing Gears. The Rock Wall Tasting room is also there, pouring a range of wines produced in the old hangar next door. I especially...
400 Gate 5 Rd, Sausalito, CA 94965, USA
Heath Ceramics was founded in 1948 by Edith Heath. Today it is one of the most lasting examples of midcentury American design. Heath is famous for its tableware collections, as well as its tile. The colors are amazing, and their bud vases make for...
19225 CA-1, Marshall, CA 94940, USA
North of the little town of Point Reyes Station, the Marshall Store sits on the banks of Tomales Bay. I've been coming here for years after hiking or horseback riding or walking on the beach in Point Reyes National Seashore. The place is super...
5355 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94538, USA
It's a bold statement to make, I know, but the variety of curries, breads, and thalis in unbeatable. Highly recommend a BART trip outside of San Francisco to visit Chaat Bhavan.
20215 Shoreline Hwy, Marshall, CA 94940, USA
What a great way to spend a spring day in the Bay Area. Hog Island in Tamales Bay has very tasty oysters, a fun staff and a very friendly, comfortable environ. It used to be solely shuck it yourself and bring your own beverages. Although that is...
Point Reyes Station, CA 94956, USA
The craggy-rock view from the top of the staircase out to the Point Reyes National Seashore looks just fine from the top. But you didn't drive all this way to stand at the top while everyone else descends to see the historic Point Reyes...
Taqueria El Grullenes is not a destination—is not exactly charming, they don't use special ingredients, and you won't see much on your way there—however it is the best meal for $1.50 I've had state side. Tortillas are made to order and their al...
3600 CA-1, Davenport, CA 95017, USA
Rancho del Oso recently opened a nature and history center, part of Big Basin California State Park, located 17 miles north of Santa Cruz (past Davenport) at Wadell Creek. The ranch got its name from the Grizzly Bears that once frequented the...
