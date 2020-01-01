Where are you going?
san francisco

Collected by Joe Trevino Jr.
Artist & Craftsman Supply

555 Pacific Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
I recently signed up for a drawing class with a few fellow AFARians, and I came to this art supply store—near Jackson Square in the Financial District—to stock up on materials. Sporting wall-to-wall color and two floors of pencils, paints,...
Flower Power Walking Tour of Haight-Ashbury

Haight-Ashbury, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
If you want to discover Haight Ashbury from a true "insider," then consider the Flower Power Tour created and given by the ebullient Izu Interlandi. Izu is not a native to the hippie district of Haights Ashbury in San Francisco, but she could very...
Lafayette Park

Gough St & Washington St, San Francisco, CA 94109, USA
After a $10 million renovation in 2013, this park has everything you could want in a picture-perfect picnic spot - views of the Bay, playgrounds, tennis courts, new public restrooms and an off-leash dog park.
Mechanics' Institute

57 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94104, USA
It doesn't matter how well you think you know a place—there's always somewhere new worth exploring. San Francisco is packed with secret hideouts. One of my all-time favorites has to be the Mechanics Institute Library and Chess Room—and the rather...
Muir Woods National Monument

1 Muir Woods Rd, Mill Valley, CA 94941, USA
Just 12 miles north of the Golden Gate Bridge is Muir Woods National Monument, a 554-acre park; old-growth coast redwoods, the tallest trees in the world, cover 295 of those acres. Peaceful and lush, the forest is ideal for simply communing with...
Sutro Baths

1004 Point Lobos Ave, San Francisco, CA 94121, USA
While hiking through the Lands End area of San Francisco I came across this gem. Built in the late 19th century as the world's largest indoor swimming pool complex, visitors could take a dip in one of the seven pools or take a stroll through a...
Japanese Tea Garden

75 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr, San Francisco, CA 94118, USA

While Japanese gardens have come to be an expected feature of many botanical parks around the world, the Japanese Tea Garden, which opened in 1894, was the first public tea garden in the United States. The original plot consisted of less than half...

De Young Museum

50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr, San Francisco, CA 94118, USA
The de Young Museum, with its perforated copper facade and spiraling tower in the center of Golden Gate Park, is as dramatic outside as it is inside. Follow the widening crack in the sidewalk into the atrium. It's an Andy Goldsworthy–created...
Baker Beach

Every once in a while, the sun shines bright in San Francisco and every city residents flocks to the nearest park or beach to soak up the sun and day drink. Baker Beach, in the confines of SF, seems worlds away from city life. The view of the...
Spreckels Temple of Music

San Francisco, CA 94118, USA
A vital civic and cultural space within Golden Gate Park, the Bandshell, known as the Spreckles Temple of Music, hosts free concerts on Sundays during the summer and serves as a picnic spot year-round for visitors to the nearby cultural facilities...
California Academy of Sciences

55 Music Concourse Dr, San Francisco, CA 94118, USA

The California Academy of Sciences is an unfortunately stuffy name for an institution that is anything but staid. The country's largest natural-history museum includes an aquarium, a planetarium, an enormous rain-forest exhibit under a...

Palace Hotel, San Francisco

2 New Montgomery St, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA
Every Christmas season San Franciscans head to the elegant Palace Hotel's Garden Court to enjoy holiday brunch or tea. This historic Beaux Arts hotel also offers inventive holiday cocktails in their Pied Piper Bar. An annual gingerbread...
Paxton Gate

824 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
Stepping into Paxton Gate is like entering a wonderland. What began as a small store in an alley off Market Street in 1992 has since grown into their location on Valencia Street, a mecca for those interested in the oddities of the natural world....
Mill Valley

San Francisco, CA, USA
One of the easiest ways to get amazing views in sf. You can continue up to the Marin headlands and even go out to the lighthouse.
Queen Wilhelmina Tulip Garden

1690 John F Kennedy Dr, San Francisco, CA 94121, USA
In Golden Gate Park, right off Ocean Beach, you'll find two historic Murphy windmills that have just been restored to their former working glory. The surrounding tulips and a picnic area make it a perfect pit-stop on your way to, or from, the...
Palace of Fine Arts

3601 Lyon St, San Francisco, CA 94123, USA
Standing out in San Francisco's Marina District, this historic landmark is a leftover from the 1915 Pan-Pacific International Expoand wasdesigned by Bernard R. Maybeck, a student of the École des Beaux-Arts. His vision was to give the impression...
Neiman Marcus Rotunda

150 Stockton St, Level Four, San Francisco, CA 94108, USA
For a chic stop on a San Francisco tour, take the Neiman Marcus elevator to the fourth floor and dine at The Rotunda. The lunch menu is varied and contains "light" options for the ladies who lunch. Travelers can revel in a quiet respite just off...
General Store

4035 Judah St, San Francisco, CA 94122, USA
An artist and an architect curate a cool mix of practical things here. You’ll find books on furniture and design, and interesting items like wooden radios and pencil sets. Lots of it is handmade. The store also sells chairs and tables that Luke...
Conservatory of Flowers

100 John F Kennedy Dr, San Francisco, CA 94118, USA
The Victorian-era glass and wood structure, which looks like a sugar-coated castle atop a grassy slope, is Golden Gate Park's oldest building. It's also one of San Francisco's most splendid historic sites. Wander through five different galleries...
Mission Dolores Park

Dolores St &, 19th St, San Francisco, CA 94114, USA
Mission Dolores Park, aka Delores Park, is one of the most popular parks in San Francisco, especially when the sun is out and the mercury is up. On a sunny weekend, you'll be hard pressed to find a patch of green to plant yourself on, but that's...
Fort Point

Long Ave & Marine Dr, San Francisco, CA 94129, USA
The Golden Gate Bridge is probably the most photographed site in California, but this vantage point never gets old. Explore the hollowed out fort, learn some history, and marvel at the view from the top floor.
San Franpsycho

505 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
The cheeky moniker of its city namesake, San Franpsycho, is a quintessentially local shop. On top of the variety of merchandise, the store holds events, which seems like a great way to meet locals. They sell locally created tanks, toques, sweaters...
Park Life

220 Clement St, San Francisco, CA 94118, USA
For a dose of culture, head to Park Life in the Inner Richmond. The goal of this gallery-cum-retail space is to feature today’s most engaging contemporary art. Located in a 1,400-square-foot former furniture store, Park Life showcases 10 exhibits...
Miette

449 Octavia St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
Miette describes themselves as San Francisco’s most charming pastry shop, and it would be hard to disagree. Bright, colorful, and cheerful, these American takes on classic pastries are some of the best you’ll find in the city. Miette (which means...
Alamo Square Park

Steiner St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA

An estimated 48,000 houses were constructed in San Francisco from 1848 to 1915 in the style typical of the day, with ornate woodwork characteristic of so-called Queen Anne design. Earthquakes and fires, most notably those of 1906, destroyed many—...

Caffe Trieste

601 Vallejo St, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Caffe Trieste, in the heart of North Beach just off Columbus, is an authentic San Francisco experience where little has changed since Kerouac's day. The North Beach location, which opened in 1956, is a great place to sit down, enjoy a coffee, and...
Red Victorian Peace Center

1665 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
Peace signs, anarchist books, and art installations surround a quiet cafe area. The menu is typical coffee house, but the walls and vibe echo the 'Summer of Love' and are pure Haight Ashbury.
Golden Gate Bridge

Golden Gate Bridge, California, USA

There is perhaps no landmark of San Francisco, and perhaps even the entire state of California, more iconic than the Golden Gate Bridge. This much-photographed bridge spans the Golden Gate, the strait separating San Francisco (to the south) and...

Powell St. Station

899 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
San Francisco's Muni system can be scummy, inefficient, and scary, but I'd recommend any visitor take the bus vs. a cab at least a few times. Other than walking, riding the bus is the most entertaining and memorable mode of transportation. In a...
San Francisco in Photos

San Francisco, CA, USA
There are so many fabulous places in the city that you can go to see and photograph San Francisco and the entire bay area. Some of these are open for the public while others may only be available to guests staying at that particular hotel. So if...
