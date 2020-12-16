San Diego: One Tank Wonders
Collected by Bethany Salvon & Randy Kalp , AFAR Ambassador
San Diego's unique proximity to the desert, mountains, international border and, of course, beaches creates an ideal environment for getaways that only require one take of gas!
The tram ascends 5,000 feet in about 10 minutes. At the top, you get a glorious view of the Coachella Valley.
200 Palm Canyon Dr, Borrego Springs, CA 92004, USA
It's impossible to come check out Anza-Borrego without a visit to the Natural History Association. Here is where you can learn everything about the plants, wildlife, and Laguna mountains surrounding the desert. If you are interested in any of the...
Julian, CA 92036, USA
Julian is a small town about 45 min. east of the city of San Diego and was once a gold rush town. When the gold petered out, the town saved itself by planting apple orchards and keeping many of the historic buildings in the downtown area. Julian...
Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802, USA
A trip to Disneyland at Christmas Time is a holiday tradition in my family. You'll sure be feeling jolly and ready for the holiday after strolling through the Happiest Place on Earth. This amusement park does it right. They add the perfect touch...
34567 Rancho California Rd, Temecula, CA 92591, USA
I've always wanted to go on a hot-air balloon and now I can check it off my list. If heights are'nt your thing-let me try to convince you that its not scary at all! I had a peaceful and wonderful time and they even served free champagne, cheese,...
Part ghost town, part snowbird retreat, the Salton Sea is a decaying paradise just west of Anza-Borrego Desert in Imperial County. Developed as a resort community in the late 1950s, the Salton Sea drew its fair share of celebrities, including The...
Just inland from Ensenada, Baja California exists a wonderland of fine wine, haciendas and Provencal restaurants. There is an energy here that is worth dawning the bullet proof vest and heading a couple hours south of the Mexican boarder to check...
