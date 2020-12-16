San Diego
Collected by Colin Roohan , AFAR Ambassador
A short drive from LA.
Save Place
2920 Zoo Dr, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
At the world-famous San Diego Zoo, you’ll essentially take a journey around the world as you explore 100 acres of habitats that resemble everything from the Australian Outback to the South African coastline. In fact, this institution cares so much...
Save Place
La Jolla, San Diego, CA, USA
Many people don't realize this, but although La Jolla, California, is portrayed as a separate city, it is actually a community within the city of San Diego. A short 15-20 minute drive from downtown San Diego takes you to the dramatic coastline....
Save Place
Sunset Cliffs, San Diego, CA 92107, USA
To me, an oasis is anywhere or anything that allows you to process your thoughts, ignore your thoughts, or toss them to the wind. As a college student in San Diego, the place I would most often retreat was Sunset Cliffs. Sitting along the coast...
Save Place
910 Broadway Cir, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
What better way to tour the Gaslamp district of San Diego than with a group of friends or your family? These fun group bikes can be rented out for parties of up to 14 people. There are four non-pedaling seats, and 10 pedaling seats. As you pedal,...
Save Place
726 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Save Place
15500 San Pasqual Valley Rd, Escondido, CA 92027, USA
Whiletourists flock to the world-famous San Diego Zoo, its Safari Park—located30 miles away in the San Pasqual Valley—is equally interesting. Spread over 1,800 acres, it’s home to more than 3,500 animals and 260 different species as well as a huge...
Save Place
Little Italy, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Little Italy is a great neighborhood with restaurants, gourmet grocers and boutiques- well worth a check out on any day of the week. But if you're in San Diego on a Saturday morning from 8am to 2pm, you have to walk over to the Little Italy...
Save Place
400 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
San Diego is so pretty at night, with the lights reflecting in the water. If you're staying downtown, just head over to Sea Port Village to the North and/or South Embarcadero Parks. Both parks encircle the Embarcadero Marina. Personally, I think...
Save Place
1235 Coast Blvd, La Jolla, CA 92037, USA
Brockton Villa doesn't open until 8am, but it's worth the wait. This restaurant is in a cute little cottage next to the shoreline in La Jolla. You can hear the sea lions and watch swimmers as they head out to and from the distant Scripps Pier....
Save Place
100 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Save Place
10818 San Diego Mission Rd, San Diego, CA 92108, USA
Mission San Diego is the very first Mission built in what is now the state of California and was built in 1769. Many people come to California for what is known as the "Mission Trail", a tour of all the Missions built in the state by the...
Save Place
San Carlos, San Diego, CA, USA
Mission Trails is a quick getaway for some great hikes. I recommend you visit the trails in late winter and spring when the wildflowers are blooming. Summer is mostly dry & golden, but if you enjoy hiking you'll like it here no matter what the...
Save Place
660 K St #7036, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Save Place
1800 Zoo Pl, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Located at the edge of Balboa Park, near the San Diego Zoo, is a 4 acre miniature railroad ride geared for children. Adults are required to sit with them in the train.
Save Place
Balboa Park, San Diego, CA, USA
A 1,200-acre green space filled with museums, theaters, and gardens, Balboa Park is the center of art and culture in San Diego. It’s also one of the city’s most historic sites, built for the Panama–California exhibition in 1915. While the museums...
Save Place
2191 Pan American Rd W, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
There are about 32 countries represented in this little section of Balboa Park, each country housed in its own cute little Spanish Colonial cottage built for the 1935 Exposition. Pictured here are the houses for China and Scotland. The little...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25