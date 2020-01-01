San Diego
San Diego, CA, USA
Just a short drive north from downtown San Diego, the 2,000-acre Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve offers an idea of what Southern California looked like before its coastlines were developed. Experience the area by taking a short walk from the...
San Diego, CA, USA
The La Jolla Underwater Park is a great way to experience the world in the Pacific Ocean. There are artificial reefs, two canyons and a kelp forest. There are many places around the park to rent scuba and snorkeling gear, kayaks and wetsuits. The...
Balboa Park, San Diego, CA, USA
A 1,200-acre green space filled with museums, theaters, and gardens, Balboa Park is the center of art and culture in San Diego. It’s also one of the city’s most historic sites, built for the Panama–California exhibition in 1915. While the museums...
2252 India St, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Brian Jensen went to culinary school inNew York Cityand worked at a wine shop in Brooklyn before opening San Diego’s premier bar and beer shop. Since then, he’s grown the business to include five locations in San Diego as well as one in Long Beach...
San Diego, CA, USA
I've lived many places in the states and some parts around the world and never seen so many beautiful sunsets as we have here in San Diego. You can go to any beach, hang out on a front porch, sit at a restaurant, go to a park, anywhere you can see...
1250 Prospect St, La Jolla, CA 92037, USA
George's is famous for two things. A stunning view and some of the best fish tacos around. There are multiple parts to George's: a rooftop dining experience, a fun bar with equally good views as well as an exceptional fine dining experience...
611 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
A very cool, Top Chef-owned dining experience in San Diego's Gaslamp District, Searsucker is a great spot, whether you are stopping by for a drink and small bites or decide to try out the entrées—you will not be disappointed. Besides sensational...
4615 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92116, USA
If you're looking for a chill place to enjoy a glass of wine and a gourmet pizza, the Park Blvd Wine & Pizza bar is the perfect stop! My husband and I enjoy coming here after a long hike. Pictured here is a glass of pinot with an organic apple,...
1500 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118, USA
The Coronado Bridge links San Diego to Coronado Island—and the present to the past. In the span of just 2.12 miles, you’ll travel from the digital age to a century when “electrified” hotels were practically unheard of. When the Hotel Del Coronado...
1235 Coast Blvd, La Jolla, CA 92037, USA
Brockton Villa doesn't open until 8am, but it's worth the wait. This restaurant is in a cute little cottage next to the shoreline in La Jolla. You can hear the sea lions and watch swimmers as they head out to and from the distant Scripps Pier....
Little Italy, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Little Italy is a great neighborhood with restaurants, gourmet grocers and boutiques- well worth a check out on any day of the week. But if you're in San Diego on a Saturday morning from 8am to 2pm, you have to walk over to the Little Italy...
1421 S Pacific St, Oceanside, CA 92054, USA
Surfers, lovers, sun-soakers, and everyone else all frequent the beaches on both sides of the Oceanside Pier. Enjoy a stroll during the weekend as the atmosphere during the day is very relaxed. This beach seemed to be extremely popular for...
2550 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92103, USA
Bertrand at Mister A's gives you an almost 180 degree view of the San Diego skyline. Located on the 12th floor of the 5th Avenue Financial Center building. Not the height, but the building itself is a little reminiscent of the grand skyscrapers in...
7955 La Jolla Shores Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037, USA
Cusp restaurant is located on the 11th floor of Hotel La Jolla and overlooks a good part of La Jolla, as well as La Jolla shores beachfront. The food is excellent, but it is the view that will hold your gaze throughout the meal. This is definitely...
880 Harbor Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Island Prime is one of the Cohen brother's group of restaurants and is now a new favorite of ours. The salmon was tender and served with a delicious black linguini. My husband's skirt steak was grilled just right. They have a good wine list and...
1201 1st St #115, Coronado, CA 92118, USA
Candelas restaurant serves Cali-Mexi food, which is good, but it is the stunning views of downtown San Diego that makes this a great place for lunch or an early dinner. The large glass wall of the dining area is perfect for a light bite and some...
This is a great restaurant if you want to sit somewhere for a good meal and a fabulous 180-degree view of the La Jolla coastline. I love bringing visiting friends and family- after eating we can go shopping, walk down by the La Jolla cove or drive...
750 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
With two stories and multiple patio choices, you will have a fantastic view of the San Diego Bay anywhere you sit. In 1976, The Fish Market was started by a fisherman and his friend, who was a boat captain and a gourmand. The history shows,...
