San Diego
Collected by Cornelia Lischewski
Little Italy, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Little Italy is a great neighborhood with restaurants, gourmet grocers and boutiques- well worth a check out on any day of the week. But if you're in San Diego on a Saturday morning from 8am to 2pm, you have to walk over to the Little Italy...
616 J St, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Jsix is a beautifully decorated restaurant located in the Gaslamp District in San Diego. Every dish is made from scratch, using ingredients from local farms. On Sunday mornings, one-hour yoga classes are held up on the the rooftop. On the weekend...
Balboa Park, San Diego, CA, USA
A 1,200-acre green space filled with museums, theaters, and gardens, Balboa Park is the center of art and culture in San Diego. It’s also one of the city’s most historic sites, built for the Panama–California exhibition in 1915....
4344 Convoy St Q, San Diego, CA 92111, USA
You can find sushi at Ichiro's, but this is not a sushi restaurant. They carry many traditional Japanese dishes. One of my favorites is the Tenzaru Soba (cold buckwheat noodles) pictured above. Really good after a hike on a hot day. For dessert,...
3088 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92103, USA
Cafe Bassam is amazing—it feels very magical, as though you've stepped into a place where time stops and the rest of the world has disappeared completely. They are the oldest coffeehouse in San Diego. The cafe is larger than the image shows, and...
1255 Coast Blvd, La Jolla, CA 92037, USA
Goldfish Point Café is one of La Jolla’s best kept secrets. The regulars – and there are many – include La Jolla Cove swimmers, who gather here for coffee and conversation after their morning workout. The young and the restless also roll in...
Sunset Cliffs, San Diego, CA 92107, USA
Hearing the waves while trying to find the ocean through the cut mountains and shady overgrowth of the trail and finally...find a view of crystal waters and colorful cliffs in Point Loma, San Diego. Suddenly I feel like I'm in some other country,...
416 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103, USA
The Fig Tree Cafe, located in the eclectic, historic community of Hillcrest in San Diego, is one of my favorite places to start a relaxing weekend. They have a great menu of homemade items, and you definitely have to try the house-made rosemary...
4615 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92116, USA
If you're looking for a chill place to enjoy a glass of wine and a gourmet pizza, the Park Blvd Wine & Pizza bar is the perfect stop! My husband and I enjoy coming here after a long hike. Pictured here is a glass of pinot with an organic apple,...
1250 Prospect St, La Jolla, CA 92037, USA
George's is famous for two things. A stunning view and some of the best fish tacos around. There are multiple parts to George's: a rooftop dining experience, a fun bar with equally good views as well as an exceptional fine dining experience...
55 Byward Market Square, Ottawa, ON K1N 9C3, Canada
ByWard Market is both a market, filling the block bounded by ByWard, William, York and George streets, and the name for the surrounding neighborhood. This is where Ottawa began, an area laid out by Lt. Col. John By who oversaw the construction of...
Ottawa, ON, Canada
One of the great engineering feats of the 19th century, the Rideau Canal was constructed between 1826 to 1832 originally as a military and commercial waterway connecting the Canadian capital to Kingston, at the head of Lake Ontario. Today, it is...
