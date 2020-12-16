Sampling Local Fare in Hong Kong

You haven't really eaten in Hong Kong until you've devoured some local fare. You’ll want to start the day off with a traditional “Hong Kong-style” breakfast. Then be sure to try congee, wonton noodles, and dim sum. Local Hong Kongers love eggettes as a snack, as well as fresh-out-of-the-oven eggtarts. There are some dining destinations to head to, too, like a floating restaurant and a harbor full of sampan dining. No matter what you do in Hong Kong, be sure to sample the local fare.