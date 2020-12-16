Sampling Local Fare in Hong Kong
Collected by Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
You haven't really eaten in Hong Kong until you've devoured some local fare. You’ll want to start the day off with a traditional “Hong Kong-style” breakfast. Then be sure to try congee, wonton noodles, and dim sum. Local Hong Kongers love eggettes as a snack, as well as fresh-out-of-the-oven eggtarts. There are some dining destinations to head to, too, like a floating restaurant and a harbor full of sampan dining. No matter what you do in Hong Kong, be sure to sample the local fare.
Hong Kong, Causeway Bay, Hennessy Rd, 500號希慎廣場12F
If there is one thing you must eat while in Hong Kong, make it a bowl of wonton noodles. Causeway Bay’s Ho Hung Kee has earned a Michelin star from mastering these al dente egg noodles paired with shrimp wontons in consommé soup. Wellington Road’s...
47號 Parkes St, Jordan, Hong Kong
Local residents lead cosmopolitan lives, but their appetites never weaken for recipes reminiscent of Old Hong Kong. Hong Kong-style cafes, or “cha chaan tengs,” are loved for their eclectic menus, which, aside from casual Hong Kong dishes, also...
5 Chi Lin Dr, Diamond Hill, Hong Kong
A tranquil oasis in the middle of Hong Kong with exquisite gardens and temples, this was crafted just 14 years ago without the use of nails or any other intrusive metal fastening devices. It is also worth a visit to its vegan cafeteria—the food...
Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
You haven’t tasted Hong Kong until you’ve sampled a treat from the side of the street. Loved by kids and adults, each batch of waffle-like “gaai dan jai,” or eggettes, gives off a sweet, buttery aroma. When done right, the outside is crisp while...
Hong Kong, 上環皇后大道中327-329號地下
I'll admit, I wanted to ease myself into Hong Kong's food scene. I pictured a nice sit-down restaurant with menus in English. My husband wasn't having any of it. Steps from our hotel, he saw pork hanging in windows and he wanted it now. We sat...
162 Wellington St, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
The Lin Heung Tea House on Wellington Street has remained authentic in terms of both décor and recipes since opening in 1920. As the name “dim sum” implies, a table full of food shared in good company will “touch the heart.” This Cantonese...
Ping Shan Heritage Trail, Ping Shan, Hong Kong
133 Third St, Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong
We had no idea what we were doing when we walked into BBQ, but we followed our noses (and a few rave reviews we found on-line). We were the only non-Asians to be seen and our waitress spoke next to no English. No matter, just bring us what YOU...
19 Eastern Hospital Rd, So Kon Po, Hong Kong
The Tai Hang neighbourhood, off Victoria Park, keeps growing with specialty eateries. But among the hipster cafes and bar, Italian and Vietnamese restaurants, there's one standalone stall that can't be missed. And it's possibly one of the best...
506 Lockhart Rd, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
Hong Kongers love their desserts, as evident by the many such joints dotted around town. But aside from the usual pomelo/mango sago creations, double-skin steamed milk pudding is also very satisfying - and good for you. Yee Shun's branches on the...
