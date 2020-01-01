Sam
Collected by Michele mcdougall
160/1 Khaosan Rd, Khwaeng Talat Yot, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Began on the ever-bustling Khao San road and met my new travel mates. Traveled the back khlongs and canals of Bangkok, rode elephants in the jungle, lived with monks for a few days. Hung out and fed the tigers they raised from birth.Went on a...
Dibulla, La Guajira, Colombia
You’d be forgiven for passing straight through “downtown” Palomino without giving it a second look, but slow down to discover a real-life paradise between the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta and amazing, almost deserted,...
141 Fourth Street Campbelleville, Georgetown Guyana, South America, Guyana
Whether you're interested in one day or two weeks, Wilderness Explorers makes getting around Guyana easy. Offering a number of hand-crafted itineraries to fit all budgets and adventure/fitness levels, they offer everything from a day trip to...
Mount Hagen, Papua New Guinea
When I told friends I was going to Papua New Guinea eyebrows were raised; when I mentioned I was staying with a Highlands tribe, jaws dropped. I flew into Tari, a small dusty town with a small dusty airstrip and there I got my first sight of the...
