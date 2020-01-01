Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Salzburg, Austria

Collected by Kathleen Pepera
List View
Map View
Save Place

Hohensalzburg Fortress

Mönchsberg 34, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
As the largest fully preserved fortress in central Europe, the more-than-900-year-old Hohensalzburg has long been the medieval crown above an elegantly baroque city. Its current appearance dates back to the 1495–1519 reign of...
More Details >
Save Place

Getreidegasse

Getreidegasse 27, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Since the 12th century, Getreidegasse has been Salzburg’s best-known shopping street, with high-end establishments jostling with souvenir shops and restaurants in tall, narrow buildings with ornately designed wrought-iron guild signs....
More Details >
Save Place

Alte Residenz

Residenzpl. 1, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
The prince archbishops held court at Salzburg's Residenz for several hundred years up until the 19th century, hosting a who's who of nobility. Emperor Franz Josef I met with the French Emperor Napoleon III here in 1867, and a six-year-old Mozart...
More Details >
Save Place

Cafe-Konditorei Fürst GmbH

Getreidegasse 47, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
While many know the famous Reber brand Mozart Kugeln outside of Austria, those delicious marzipan and pistachio filled chocolate balls, they are by no means the original. They were created in 1890 by a Salzburg confectioner named Paul Fürst, who...
More Details >
Save Place

Mirabell Palace and Gardens

Mirabellplatz, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Follow the sound of music to the iconic Mirabell Palace and Gardens, where Fräulein Maria and the von Trapp children delightfully sang "Do-Re-Mi." Mirabell has become a dream destination for marriage ceremonies, boasting what some call the...
More Details >
Save Place

Augustiner Bräu

Lindhofstraße 7, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
As Austria’s beer capital, Salzburg offers a half-dozen solid breweries. For those who prefer their suds served straight from the barrel in massive steins, however, there’s only the Augustiner Bräu at Mülin Monastery,...
More Details >
Save Place

Schloss Hellbrunn

Fürstenweg 37, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
While the 17th-century Italian-style Renaissance palace at Hellbrunn is splendid, and its spacious park is filled with grottoes, sculptures, and fountains, the real draw is the unique Wasserspiele, or "trick fountains," which feature water...
More Details >
Save Place

Café Tomaselli

Alter Markt 9, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Café culture is an essential part of the Austrian experience, and there's no better place to find it in Salzburg than at the historic Café Tomaselli. Dating back to 1700 and owned by the Tomaselli family since 1852, the great...
More Details >
Save Place

Hotel Sacher Vienna

Vienna, Austria
Sacher is synonymous with luxury in Vienna. It’s the name of not just the hotel, but also Austria’s most famous cake, the delectable Sacher-Torte. Eduard, son of Sacher-Torte creator Franz Sacher, opened the hotel in 1876, though it was his young...
More Details >
Check Availability >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World