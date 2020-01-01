The Best Things to See and Do in Salt Lake City
Collected by Aislyn Greene , AFAR Staff
One of the West’s most surprising destinations, Salt Lake City is still centered around Temple Square but now teems with interesting restaurants and shops. A happy bonus? Some of Utah’s most beautiful towns and mountain slopes are a short drive away.
210 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111, USA
While the Salt Lake City Public Library system includes eight locations around the valley, downtown hosts what is clearly the flagship building: a six-story, 240,000-square-feet structure housing more than 500,000 books and...
50 N Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84150, USA
There’s no denying the influence of the Mormon faith in Salt Lake City. In 1847, the then-president of the Latter-day Saints, Brigham Young, stood in the desert landscape of the Salt Valley and declared that this was the place where he and...
301 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84108, USA
This museum on the campus of the University of Utah is home to more than 1.5 million artifacts that delve into the state's rich history. From the American Indians who inhabited this land for centuries before any European explorer to the...
209 E 500 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111, USA
Affectionately referred to as “the Leo,” this museum explores the intersection of art and science—much like its namesake, Leonardo da Vinci, did. Located downtown in what was once the Salt Lake City Public Library, the Leo is...
131 Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111, USA
Eccles Theater is a relative newcomer to Salt Lake City's cultural scene, one that has added a vibrant new space for the performing arts. Its opening in 2016 was the result of grassroots participation: The architects invited the public to sit down...
13 N 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101, USA
Tucked into the old Union Pacific Railroad building, the Depot is a fun, intimate 1,200-seat concert venue with an open floor plan and a second-story balcony that surrounds the main space below and provides great views onto the stage....
602 700 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102, USA
Nestled off the southeast corner of downtown, Trolley Square boasts a history that goes back to 1908, though the use of the land it sits on goes back even further to when it was the designated fairgrounds of the territory. While the streetcar...
268 200 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84111, USA
You don't have to be a bookworm to love the vibe and the stacks of books at this antiquarian bookshop in downtown Salt Lake City. Ken Sanders, who opened his first location in Salt Lake City in 1990 and moved it to its current location in 1997,...
677 S 200 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101, USA
This place is awesome. If you are looking for free pool and wi-fi during the day, go there. If your looking for bar food and beer it's great for that too. And you can do all that and watch movies in their private cinema, which shows movies old and...
50 Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101, USA
Spanning three city blocks in downtown Salt Lake City, the $1.5 billion commercial area opened in 2012 and blends high-end shopping with business offices, residential units, and tree-lined walkways centered on a simulated creek complete with...
Great Salt Lake, Utah, USA
While the waters of the massive Great Salt Lake are too salty to sustain anything more than algae, brine shrimp, and brine flies, the wetlands on its north and east shores are critical habitats for millions of migratory birds, making it a...
NF-029, Salt Lake City, UT 84121, USA
While there is a single 12.5-mile stretch of trail called the Wasatch Crest Trail, there are actually dozens of miles of additional paths connecting to it, allowing moutain-bike riders to choose their own adventure. The main trail itself...
Bonneville Shoreline Trail, Salt Lake City, UT 84103, USA
Looking at a map of this trail might cause a little bit of confusion considering the name, since the shoreline it follows is that of an ancient lake that covered most of what is now northwest Utah. Lake Bonneville, which was a freshwater...
Tracy Aviary is set up to make a bird lover out of just about anyone. It's one of the oldest (79 years old) and largest (eight garden-like acres) aviaries in the country, with 130 bird species calling its humane habitats home. Visitors can...
This 7-mile City Creek Canyon trail starts in downtown Salt Lake City, runs north on State Street into and through Memory Grove Park, and then continues up into the mountains along rushing City Creek. The paved shared-use path is open to...
Alpine Loop Scenic Byway, Pleasant Grove, UT, USA
For a beautiful summer drive where you'll find blissful pockets of outdoor beauty, head for this 20-mile byway south of Salt Lake City. The winding mountain road, which circumnavigates 11,750-foot Mount Timpanogos, offers access to miles and miles...
