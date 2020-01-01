Safari Like Choices
Collected by Meg
40060 Paws Up Rd, Greenough, MT 59823, USA
One of the most luxurious Western guest ranches, opened in 2005, the Resort at Paws Up, in Greenough, sprawls over 37,000 acres of classic Montana landscape: elk-filled meadows, rocky peaks, and ponderosa pines in the Blackfoot Valley, with the...
Lyantonde, Uganda
For as long as I can remember, I've loved zebras and have wanted to go on an African safari. When the opportunity to go to Uganda arose, I knew that my itinerary had to include at least one safari, if not two or three. While coming back from Queen...
Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve - Dubai - Al Ain Rd - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
An hour's drive from the densely packed skyscrapers and shopping malls of Dubai, Al Maha, which opened in 1999 as the United Arab Emirates' first luxury desert resort, lies within a 55,600-acre nature reserve. Al Maha operates on the African...
Finca Palo Santo, Barrio Salasaca, Parroquia Santa Rosa, EC200350, Ecuador
The two owners of Galapagos Safari Camp dreamed up the idea for this luxury tent camp while sitting in a tree and admiring the views on the 135-acre farm where the lodge now sits. Opened in 2007 in the highlands of Santa Cruz’s transition zone at...
Huahine-Nui, French Polynesia
Comprised of African themed luxury safari tents right on the beach on Huahine Nui, this is a very unique boutique option that is still affordable. The tents are fabulous, featuring high ceilings, wooden floors, creative artwork and large beds with...
Arusha, Tanzania
Arusha is the gateway to most Serengeti safaris, and this Belgian-owned country inn located on the outskirts of town is the perfect place to lay your head, either during that first night on the ground or as a pit stop between bush and beach. The...
Upper Blaauwklippen Rd, Helderberg Rural, 7600, South Africa
On the outdoor patio at Waterford Estate in Stellenbosch, guests can relax while tasting South African wines with help from the knowledgable staff. For those with a sweet tooth, the “Wine & Chocolate Experience” is particularly...
Iringa, Tanzania
The largest of Tanzania’s state-administrated national parks, Ruaha is home to the Great Ruaha River, imposing baobab trees, and one of the greatest populations of elephantsin any African park. It has few lodges and therefore few tourists. It is...
Sweni River, Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga, Kruger Park, 1350, South Africa
A herd of zebras stand proud in the African afternoon rain.
Lake Baringo, Kenya
At the Lake Bogoria National Reserve, soak in the public hot springs and spend the night amid hundreds of thousands of flamingos at an acacia-shaded campsite. Cruise nearby Lake Baringo in a motorboat or a canoe to spy hippos and crocodiles.Read...
Botswana
Chobe in November is full of all the African animals you hope to see. Many are grazing with their babies. Safari by land and boat.
36 Saxon Road, Sandhurst, Sandhurst ,Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
Welcome to the best layover of all time. The Saxon gently lulls guests into safari mode, enveloping them in its sophisticated African-chic decor and earthy tones. Name-droppers will love the Saxon: Nelson Mandela stayed here while writing his...
Whether you're up for the adventure of a mobile tented camp, or would prefer a private house staffed with personal chefs, Singita Grumeti is the place for the ultimate safari experience and unbeatable Great Migration views. The 350,000-acre...
Sabi Sands Game Reserve, Kruger National Park, Hazyview, 1242, South Africa
An award-winning hotel company, Singita is lauded not only for its luxurious properties but also for its dedication to the environment and uplifting communities. To reach Singita Boulders Lodge, guests can fly direct from Johannesburg to Sabi Sand...
Democratic Republic of the Congo
No travel bucket list could be considered complete without being confronted and stared down at by a curious silverback gorilla a mere 10 feet away. On this extraordinary adventure, I was lucky enough to fly into Zaire/DRC using the most romantic...
Namibia
What humans interpret as a moment of familial tenderness - in Etosha National Park, Namibia
R400, Mogale, 1911, South Africa
This is one of the richest paleontology sites in the world. These sites team with scientists uncovering hominid fossils aged as old as 2 million years. It's incredible to stand, watch, and reflect as our ancient ancestors are being unearthed....
Magallanes and Chilean Antarctica, Chile
Hiking the French Valley is part of the W-trek through Patagonia's Torres del Paine National Park. It's about 16 mi round-trip from Refugio Paine Grande to the French Valley Mirador, to see the French Glacier and the Paine Massif as close as you...
andBeyond Phinda Private Game Reserve, 3936, South Africa
The landscape surrounding Phinda Private Game Reserve is totally different from what you’ll experience in Kruger, Madikwe, or the Kalahari. Here, moisture from the Indian Ocean breathes life into gently rolling hills; flat, grassy wetlands...
Avoca Road, Thornybush Private Game Reserve, Hoedspruit, 1380, South Africa
Royal Malewane is a five-star lodge located on the 34,594-acre Thornybush Private Game Reserve within the Greater Kruger National Park region. Already quite glamorous, it underwent a refurbishment in 2018 and, in addition to several structural...
Tanzania
Tarangire National Park doesn't have the big-name draw of Ngorongoro or the Serengeti, but it does have plenty of big animals — chief among them, huge herds of elephants that abound in the park during both the rainy and dry seasons. The fact that...
Calle Miguel Lerdo de Tejada 2308, Lafayette, 44160 Guadalajara, Jal., Mexico
Housed across a 1940s mansion and modernist tower, Casa Fayette is a stylish boutique lodging inspired by Guadalajara hometown hero Luis Barragán. With the architect in mind, Milanese interiors firm Dimore Studio designed the hotel’s...
Maria Island combines amazing scenery and history with unfazed forester kangaroos, Bennett's wallabies, wombats, and if you’re lucky, Tasmanian devils. The four-day Maria Island Walk has won many awards for its wilderness experience, which...
