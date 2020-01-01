S. Oregon/N. California
Collected by Jacquie Gregor
What a great place to spend the afternoon/evening on Memorial Day weekend. Where the forest meets the sea - with the promontory rocks in the ocean as you have up the NorCal coast into Oregon. Hard to beat this one.
1416 9th St, Sacramento, CA 95814, USA
Agate Beach in Patrick's Point state park is located near the heart of redwood country in Northern California. There is plenty of good hiking amongst the ferns and redwoods. Since I'm somewhat of a rock-hound, we drove here to check out Agate...
Wife and I wanted to see the biggest trees in North America. This led us to the northern part of California. We had read about the elusive and secretive Grove of Titans online and hoped to find it! After much research and exploration our efforts...
Yachats Ocean Rd, Yachats, OR 97498, USA
All I could say when I saw this stunning lighthouse perched on the rocky cliff near Yachats, Oregon was "Wow". I am certainly a sucker for lighthouses, especially ones that have the dramatic landscape surrounding it. The Heceta Head is about 15...
US-101, North Bend, OR 97459, USA
This is a hike that, on a day when the weather is cooperating, is a transformative experience—it's just that beautiful. I lucked out when my arrival to the John Dellenback Dune Trailhead coincided with a break in the rain and clouds I'd seen all...
U.S. 101, Brookings, OR 97415, USA
The perfect place for some dramatic, coastal hiking when you're on the Old US Highway 101 is Harris Beach State Park. After viewing Arch Rock, head south on the well marked Coastal Trail for an incredible out and back hike to the Natural Bridges...
Black Sand Beach, California, USA
We began our walk up the Lost Coast Trail by enjoying Black Sands Beach, which doesn't really have very much sand, in the Kings Range National Conservation Area. For the next 24 miles from Black Sands Beach, the Lost Coast Trail is primarily on...
1141 N Main St, Fort Bragg, CA 95437, USA
Residents of misty, moody Ft. Bragg used to throw their garbage from the cliffs above this beach. Entire cars, thrown into the surf. Then they cleaned it up. Decades later, what remains is just a pretty beach and a seemingly endless amount of...
Bullards Beach State Park, Bandon, OR 97411, USA
Bullards Beach State Park has plenty of ways to enjoy the coast, river and dunes, but it may be the lighthouse that was built in 1896 that steals your heart. The Coquille River Lighthouse is a testament to the time when a light keeper and his...
325 2nd St SE, Bandon, OR 97411, USA
It was time for a coffee stop on my drive down the Oregon coast and I followed the signs to the 'old town' section of Bandon to warm up in to the Bandon Coffee Company. Mocha in hand, I wanted to wander through the historical district before...
California, USA
A World Heritage site since 1980
This California state and national park contains the world’s biggest coastal redwood forest, with some of the planet’s oldest and tallest trees. With 200 miles of hiking trails, it’s perfect for...
15500 US-101, Klamath, CA 95548, USA
Yes, there's a hint of the American-road-trip cheese factor, but for a family on the stretch of road from Northern California to Oregon on Highway 101, this stop would be a home run. It's 36 miles south of the Oregon border, amid the miles of...
