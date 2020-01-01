Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

S. Oregon/N. California

Collected by Jacquie Gregor
List View
Map View
Save Place

Trinidad State Beach

What a great place to spend the afternoon/evening on Memorial Day weekend. Where the forest meets the sea - with the promontory rocks in the ocean as you have up the NorCal coast into Oregon. Hard to beat this one.
More Details >
Save Place

Patricks Point State Park

1416 9th St, Sacramento, CA 95814, USA
Agate Beach in Patrick's Point state park is located near the heart of redwood country in Northern California. There is plenty of good hiking amongst the ferns and redwoods. Since I'm somewhat of a rock-hound, we drove here to check out Agate...
More Details >
Save Place

Grove of Titans

Wife and I wanted to see the biggest trees in North America. This led us to the northern part of California. We had read about the elusive and secretive Grove of Titans online and hoped to find it! After much research and exploration our efforts...
More Details >
Save Place

Heceta Head Lighthouse

Yachats Ocean Rd, Yachats, OR 97498, USA
All I could say when I saw this stunning lighthouse perched on the rocky cliff near Yachats, Oregon was "Wow". I am certainly a sucker for lighthouses, especially ones that have the dramatic landscape surrounding it. The Heceta Head is about 15...
More Details >
Save Place

John Dellenback Dune Trail

US-101, North Bend, OR 97459, USA
This is a hike that, on a day when the weather is cooperating, is a transformative experience—it's just that beautiful. I lucked out when my arrival to the John Dellenback Dune Trailhead coincided with a break in the rain and clouds I'd seen all...
More Details >
Save Place

Harris Beach State Park

U.S. 101, Brookings, OR 97415, USA
The perfect place for some dramatic, coastal hiking when you're on the Old US Highway 101 is Harris Beach State Park. After viewing Arch Rock, head south on the well marked Coastal Trail for an incredible out and back hike to the Natural Bridges...
More Details >
Save Place

Black Sand Beach

Black Sand Beach, California, USA
We began our walk up the Lost Coast Trail by enjoying Black Sands Beach, which doesn't really have very much sand, in the Kings Range National Conservation Area. For the next 24 miles from Black Sands Beach, the Lost Coast Trail is primarily on...
More Details >
Save Place

Glass Beach

1141 N Main St, Fort Bragg, CA 95437, USA
Residents of misty, moody Ft. Bragg used to throw their garbage from the cliffs above this beach. Entire cars, thrown into the surf. Then they cleaned it up. Decades later, what remains is just a pretty beach and a seemingly endless amount of...
More Details >
Save Place

Bullards Beach State Park

Bullards Beach State Park, Bandon, OR 97411, USA
Bullards Beach State Park has plenty of ways to enjoy the coast, river and dunes, but it may be the lighthouse that was built in 1896 that steals your heart. The Coquille River Lighthouse is a testament to the time when a light keeper and his...
More Details >
Save Place

Bandon Harbortown Event Center

325 2nd St SE, Bandon, OR 97411, USA
It was time for a coffee stop on my drive down the Oregon coast and I followed the signs to the 'old town' section of Bandon to warm up in to the Bandon Coffee Company. Mocha in hand, I wanted to wander through the historical district before...
More Details >
Save Place

Redwood National Park

California, USA
A World Heritage site since 1980
This California state and national park contains the world’s biggest coastal redwood forest, with some of the planet’s oldest and tallest trees. With 200 miles of hiking trails, it’s perfect for...
More Details >
Save Place

Trees of Mystery

15500 US-101, Klamath, CA 95548, USA
Yes, there's a hint of the American-road-trip cheese factor, but for a family on the stretch of road from Northern California to Oregon on Highway 101, this stop would be a home run. It's 36 miles south of the Oregon border, amid the miles of...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World