Rustic Luxury: 5 Timber lodges
Collected by Afar Magazine
Lodges that don't skimp on modern perks, but offer plenty of frontier appeal.
ផ្ទះគ្មានលេខ ផ្លូវលេខ26 ភូមិវត្តបូព៌ សង្កាត់សាលាកុំរើក, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Situated among lotus ponds and palm gardens, the buildings at Angkor Village incorporate native Southeast Asian hardwoods and mimic traditional Khmer architectural styles. Ride on an elephant to Phnom Bakheng hill and watch the sunset or explore...
472 Te Anau-Milford Hwy, Te Anau 9679, New Zealand
A retreat fringed by swaying tussock grass on the edge of Lake Te Anau, Fiordland Lodge is the luxury choice for travelers visiting Fiordland National Park on the South Island. The lodge was designed to magnify the inspiring local environment;...
Domaine de Rochegrise, Route du Col de la Croix, 1884 Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland
A sleek, bustling hotel in the Vaud Alps, Chalet RoyAlp also honors traditional Swiss architecture with its fir walls and intricately carved balconies. The mountain railway adjacent to the chalet offers easy access to the slopes. Chalet RoyAlp...
Kongeveien 26, 0787 Oslo, Norway
One of Oslo’s most recognizable landmarks is a former sanatorium designed in the “dragon style,” an ornate Norwegian variant on Swiss chalet architecture. Next door sits the Holmenkollen Ski Jump, rebuilt for the 2011 Nordic World Ski...
392 Rue Notre Dame, Montebello, QC J0V 1L0, Canada
When I stepped into the grand lobby of Québec’s Le Château Montebello, I felt like I was entering Paul Bunyan’s living room. Giant timbers braced a three-story-high ceiling, and a massive fireplace in the center radiated warmth in all directions....
