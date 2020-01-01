Russia and the Baltic
Collected by Greg Sullivan , AFAR Founder
I went to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Tallinn and Riga this summer. These are some Highlights of my trip.
Theatre Square, 1, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia, 190000
What amazing ballet, wonderfully performed, beautifully costumed, in a special venue. It was a great treat.
Avoti, Latgale Suburb, Riga, Latvia
Riga has beautiful parks along the canal and it is great to walk, sit in the grass, watch all the wedding parties, rent a canoe, look at the sculptures and historic buildings...
Red Square, 3, Moskva, Russia, 109012
Originally built at the bequest of Catherine the Great and used as a trading center, then a huge department store in the Soviet era, and now a big upscale shopping mall right across from the Kremlin and Lenin's Tomb in Red Square.
Südalinn, Tallinn, Estonia
The view of Tallinn from the Toompea Hill is a nice one. Tallinn is a quaint town. I enjoyed walking and biking around, and stopping occasionally for an A. Le Coq, an Estonian beer that I especially enjoyed. I met Kalev and Ulane, the partners...
Tverskaya St, 3, Moskva, Russia, 125009
O2 Lounge atop the Ritz Carlton has a great view of Red Square. After a day on your feet, it is nice to go up, have a drink and talk about all that you experienced during the day and planning your night’s activities.
Tverskoy Blvd, 26А, Moskva, Russia, 125009
Chef Andrey Makhov of Cafe Pushkin recently contributed to AFAR, and opened his second location in New York. But if you are in Moscow, you will want to check the original out. Open 24 hours, with a great vibe. You may want to ask for Dmitri, a...
Raiņa bulvāris 7, Centra rajons, Rīga, LV-1050, Latvia
I found this fascinating. It's dark and a bit dreary, but appropriate, since it recounts the history of occupation in Latvia starting with the Soviets, then the Nazis and then back to the Russians.
Chistoprudny Blvd, 3, Moskva, Russia, 101000
One of the highlights of my visit to Moscow was taking a leisurely walk along the boulevard ring. Lots of nice restaurants and bars to the either side to stop at, but many locals are just hanging on the benches, drinking beer, listening to music...
Central District, Riga, LV-1050, Latvia
This monument was built in 1935 to commemorate the Latvian War of Independence against Russia that ended in 1920. Interestingly, the monument was not torn down after the Soviets retook control of Latvia in 1940. Besides being a significant...
