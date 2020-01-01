Russia
Collected by Suzana Miranda
Red Square, Moskva, Russia, 109012
We landed in Moscow at night at 9pm on a cold winters night. After checking into hotel, we asked the hotel staff where Red Square was in reference to the hotel. She told us it was less than a 5 minute walk and the hotel staff said she got off in...
Chistoprudny Blvd, 3, Moskva, Russia, 101000
One of the highlights of my visit to Moscow was taking a leisurely walk along the boulevard ring. Lots of nice restaurants and bars to the either side to stop at, but many locals are just hanging on the benches, drinking beer, listening to music...
St Petersburg, Russia, 198096
Some of St. Petersburg’s most stunning sights are deep underground. The city’s metro system dates from the 1950s, and with its ornate decoration, crystal chandeliers and extravagant use of marble, it was intended as a showpiece for the Soviets....
Pavlovsk Palace is more modest than some other palaces built for the czars, as it was designed as a country residence by Scottish architect Charles Cameron under the direction of Catherine the Great. Cameron's original design reflected a...
Garden St, 7, Pushkin, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia, 196601
Pushkin, a charming suburb of St. Petersburg, is home to the Tsarskoe Selo estate where two of the czars’ most famous and fabulous palaces can be found. The Catherine Palace is named after Peter the Great’s wife (not his more famous...
Vosstaniya Square, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia
Vosstaniya Square, one of St. Petersburg’s main squares and transport hubs, lies on Nevsky Prospect. Its name translates as “uprising,” as it was the site of many demonstrations of the Russian Revolution in 1917. Most of the buildings surrounding...
Nevsky avenue, 153, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia, 193167
What began as a small fashion boutique has now grown to three floors of shopping, offering over 50 of the world’s top designers. Babochka still retains the feeling of a boutique, with most brand showrooms separated into smaller, elegant...
Vyborgsky District, St Petersburg, Russia
By Nick Marmet
In a palace that dates back to 1820, the Four Seasons St. Petersburg opens this fall. Suites offer terraces that overlook St. Isaac’s Cathedral (by Auguste de Montferrand, the same architect who designed the palace). The hotel has a...
Theatre Square, 1, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia, 190000
One of the great things to do in St. Petersburg Russia is to spend an evening enjoying the opera at the historic Mariinsky Theater. They also have ballet and musical theater but we chose Boris Godunov (without Natasha- LOL) during the White Nights...
Long known as Decembrists’ Square, in honor of the December Revolt of 1825 which took place here, Senate Square is located along a branch of the Neva River. The Admiralty and Senate sit along the square. It’s also the home of one of the iconic...
St Isaac's Square, 4, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia, 190000
St. Petersburg’s fascinating and conflicted history is evident in St. Isaac’s Cathedral, the fourth-largest cathedral in the world. Its design in 1818 by a French architect proved controversial, with a formal neoclassical plan and no onion domes...
Until the 19th century, Peter the Great prohibited construction of bridges across the Neva River so as not to interfere with shipping. Temporary structures were then constructed, and the first permanent bridge, the Palace Bridge, wasn’t completed...
Vasilyevsky Island sits between two branches of the Neva River, with the Gulf of Finland to its west. It’s a short walk over two bridges from the mainland to the island that is home to the city’s old Stock Exchange and a number of museums. The...
St Petersburg, Russia
Imperialist St Petersburg. This most European of all Russian cities was built by Peter the Great in the 1700s to emphasise, well, how great he was. And in the midst of his greatness is The Church of Our Saviour on Spilled Blood. Built on the site...
Palace Square, 2, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia, 190000
Affectionately called the "Venice of the North" by some of its citizens, this vantage point hints at why. St. Petersburg is a city full of canals. Look for the Japanese Embassy just due east of the Hermitage and you'll find this place.
Palace Embankment, 32, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia, 190000
Built in the mid-18th century by Peter the Great's daughter Empress Elizabeth, the Winter Palace was the principal residence of Russia's czars. It has also been the home of the Hermitage collection since 1764. From an initial purchase by Catherine...
Palace Square, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia, 198324
Vast Palace Square has long been the heart of both St. Petersburg and the entire Russian empire. The Winter Palace was once the home of the country’s czars and today houses the Hermitage Museum. Facing it is the crescent of the General Staff...
embankment river Moyka, 43, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia, 191186
The majestic General Staff Building, completed in the 1820s, is one of St. Petersburg’s grandest architectural monuments. A triumphal arch connects two buildings that once housed various ministries. The crescent formed by the buildings faces...
Kazanskaya Ulitsa, 3А, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia, 191186
The menu for Terrassa offers a multitude of great dishes—American, Italian, French and Asian cuisine and French desserts—but the restaurant's most distinctive feature is its location at the top of the city center’s tallest building. Kazan...
Kazan Square, 2, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia, 190000
The colonnade of Our Lady of Kazan Cathedral on Nevsky Prospect may look familiar. Constructed between 1801 and 1811, it was inspired by St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, but the arms of this colonnade encircle a small garden and fountain. The...
Griboyedov channel embankment, 2Б, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia, 191186
In a city famous for its neoclassical buildings in pale yellows and whites, the Church of Our Savior on the Spilled Blood is a decidedly Russian church, topped with brightly painted and gilded onion domes. The church was constructed from 1883 to...
While there are no shortages of souvenir shops in St. Petersburg, the Souvenir Bazar surpasses them all. With the largest selection of matryoshka nesting dolls, amber jewelry and other souvenirs in one location, the prices are also competitive,...
