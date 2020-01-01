Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Rural Experiences: Off the beaten path

Collected by Murissa Shalapata , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
Sometimes the smallest of towns can provide the most meaningful experiences to be had, this is what many call quality travel.
Save Place

The Salt Cellar, Shaftesbury

2-4 Gold Hill, Shaftesbury SP7 8LY, UK
The Salt Cellar is perched at the top of Gold Hill in Shaftesbury with sweeping views across the Blackmore Vale. This very picturesque hill is really steep and has been used in films. This is a very popular cafe with locals and sits underneath the...
More Details >
Save Place

Dark Harbour, Grand Manan Island

Grand Manan, NB, Canada
There's a little slice of New Brunswick, Canada, off the coast of Maine, and it's well worth a visit. Grand Manan Island is accessed by ferry from Black's Harbour NB. The island is only 34km long and 18km wide, so it doesn’t take long to explore...
More Details >
Save Place

Sommarøy

Sommarøy, Norway
Situated upon the northern tip of Norway, Tromsø is an arctic gem well worth hopping on that 2 hour flight from Oslo. The city itself is reflective of its inhabitants; friendly, slow-paced and possessing a beauty so natural and fresh you have to...
More Details >
Save Place

Villa la Rotonda (Almerico Capra)

Via della Rotonda, 45, 36100 Vicenza VI, Italy
One of the best “strolls” I have ever had the privilege to take was in Vicenza, Italy. Actually, to be more specific, it was from the centre of town up into the hills over looking Vicenza. Hiking up steps is a requirement to reach the various...
More Details >
Save Place

Orchestra Teatro Olimpico Citta'Di Vicenza

Viale Battaglione Val Leogra, 44, 36100 Vicenza VI, Italy
I found that I preferred the small towns of Italy as opposed to the vast city of Rome. Vicenza was no exception. This charming town offers a plethora of options for history, art, and architecture lovers. The Teatro Olimpico: Designed by Andrea...
More Details >
Save Place

Verona Arena

Piazza Bra, 1, 37121 Verona VR, Italy
This is one the oldest of the ancient Roman Coliseums, but it is not a relic - it still hosts concerts and the Verona Opera. An amazing venue to enjoy a live performance.
More Details >
Save Place

El Cosmico

802 S Highland Ave, Marfa, TX 79843, USA
I fell in love. I fell in love with the town of Marfa. Safari tents. Stand alone bathtubs. Vintage trailers. Twinkle lights. Hammocks. An off the beaten path campground takes you to another world. You can choose to stay in one of their hip vintage...
More Details >
Save Place

McWay Falls

Big Sur’s winding roads, plunging cliffs and canyon-spanning bridges may cause nausea but they provide some of the most striking scenery in the country. After miles of lush green forests and sapphire blue oceans, the palm trees and turquoise...
More Details >
Save Place

Palazzo del Te

Viale Te, 13, 46100 Mantova MN, Italy
Mantova may sound familiar. It's where Romeo was exiled from fair Verona in Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. It may not sound like an obvious choice as an artistic hidden gem, but when Shakespeare wrote his play Mantua was a swamp land. The Palazzo...
More Details >
Save Place

Naramata Heritage Inn & Spa

3625 1 St, Naramata, BC V0H 1N0, Canada
Just a short hour drive away from Kelowna, and only a 5-10 minute drive from Penticton, Naramata sits hidden with acres of green vineyards cascading off of clay cliffs into Lake Okanagan. In the heart Naramara is the historic Naramata Heritage Inn...
More Details >
Save Place

Pinacoteca di Palazzo Chiericati

Piazza Matteotti, 37/39, 36100 Vicenza VI, Italy
The Palazzo Chiericati was designed by Andrea Palladio and was meant to be a home for the powerful and popular Chiericati family who lived in the Veneto region of Italy. The Palazzo's construction began in 1550 but was not completed until 1680....
More Details >
Save Place

Mission Hill Family Estate

1730 Mission Hill Rd, West Kelowna, BC V4T 2E4, Canada
You may not know but British Columbia has a wine region that is a worthy rival of Napa and Tuscany. Mission Hill Winery is one of the stellar estates that not only has some of the best wine in Canada but also serves the best food with matching...
More Details >
Save Place

Uragh Wood

You'll have never seen a place more green. Hundreds of shades of it, with waterfalls and babbling brooks. Gleninchaquin is something out of a dream—yet it's the beautiful reality in Southwest Ireland. This family-owned park, overseen by Donal and...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
  2. 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  3. 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World