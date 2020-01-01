Royal Eastern journey
Collected by Alan Minskoff
1060 Vienna, Austria
The Naschmarkt is absolutely one of the things you have to experience during your stay in Vienna! Locals call Vienna’s largest inner-city market the “city’s stomach." The market is a unique place for strolling, admiring, discovering, and sampling....
Philharmoniker Str. 4, 1010 Wien, Austria
Café Sacher is an obvious highlight on anyone’s travel itinerary in Vienna. But don’t be fooled, despite its international fame and success, your experience at Sacher will be one-of-a-kind. The Café and Hotel were founded over a century ago and...
Heldenplatz 21/4, 1010 Wien, Austria
Rounding out your visit to Hofburg Palace is the last of the great expansions to the palace by the Habsurgs. The building was done in true neoclassical style, obviously to make the royal family appear as mighty as Greek gods. A statue of Archduke...
Maria-Theresien-Platz, 1010 Wien, Austria
The Habsburgs were, generally speaking, lovers of art and many of the works of the Kunsthistorisches Museum come from their collections. While the grandiose interior alone may be reason enough to visit, the collections here are outstanding. The...
Burggasse 2, 1070 Wien, Austria
Philippe Starck's design firm, Yoo, transformed an 1872 dowager hotel into the 63-room Hotel Sans Souci Wien. Expect oversize Starck and Arne Jacobsen furnishings, four-poster beds, parquet floors, pillows made with Fornasetti fabrics, and pieces...
Landstraßer Gürtel 5, 1030 Wien, Austria
This place is almost too cool for Vienna, but based on the reviews it's a much needed breath of fresh air in this fairly stuffy imperial capital that is finally channeling its "inner Berlin." I like it.
Albertinaplatz 2, 1010 Wien, Austria
The renowned cafes Mozart and Sacher - famous for their cakes. Both these cafes are part of the luxury Sacher Hotel.
Prague 6, Czechia
While farmers’ markets have sprung up all over Prague, the Dejvice Farmers Market that sprawls out near the Dejvická metro station is the most popular because of its location and size, plus its fun fair atmosphere. On Saturday...
Staroměstské nám. 1, 110 00 Praha 1-Staré Město, Czechia
Prague's Astronomical Clock is the world's oldest working one of its kind. Installed in 1410, it is located on the Old Town City Hall in Prague's Old Town Square. The medieval clock features an astronomical dial; "The Walk of the Apostles", an...
Na Kampě 508/15, 118 00 Praha-Malá Strana, Czechia
On most days in Prague, it feels like every tourist in town has gathered on the Charles Bridge. And for good reason — this 14th-century cobblestone spancrosses the Vltava River, connecting the Old Town with the Lesser Town (Mala Strana) and...
Staroměstské nám. 1, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
Old Town Square, founded in the 12th century, is the center of Prague. In the middle of it all, the Old Town Hall (which also houses the famous Astronomical Clock), built in 1338, still provides the best 360-degree views of the city. For a...
Celetná 15, 110 00 Praha 1-Staré Město, Czechia
We had an hour to kill and were lured into the Prague Chocolate Museum by an eccentric promoter/salesman. Amazing chocolate, watched a chocolate making demonstration and got a free hot chocolate afterwards, which was the perfect takeaway for a...
V Kotcích 516/15, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
Zámecké schody 190/10, 118 00 Praha-Malá Strana, Czechia
When I stumbled upon this cozy nook of a store on the way to Prague Castle, it was one of the highlights of my entire trip. Not only was it a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, I left with an invaluable souvenir - my own personal fragrance. This...
Karlovo nám. 2097/10, 120 00 Praha-Nové Město, Czechia
One of the best things about Prague is the fact that there is excellent public transportation - a metro, buses and even trams. There are still many of the older ones around, which look great gliding past the 19th & 18th century buildings. Get to...
119 08 Prague 1, Czechia
After strolling through the Prague Castle complex and seeing the Cathedral and square, the traveler is further rewarded with a beautiful view of the city from a high point. Parts of Lesser Town can be seen among the sea of red-orange rooftops and...
Veleslavínova 1098/2a, 110 00 Praha 1 - Staré Město-Staré Město, Czechia
It was six o’clock on New Year’s Day when we were unceremoniously shoo-ed out of our taxi at the far end of the Mánesuv Most — with 3 pieces of luggage, 2 carry-ons, a stroller and one sleeping child. “You’ll...
Budapest, Állatkerti krt. 9-11, 1146 Hungary
It's an unforgettable experience: Getting up at the crack of dawn in mid-winter, walking through the large municipal park on the Pest side of town, checking in to the Széchenyi Thermal Bath (mostly with Hungarian pensioners because tourists...
Budapest, Vámház krt. 1-3, 1093 Hungary
The Great Market Hall in Budapest should be any visitors first stop in order to get acquainted to the people, goods and grub of Hungary. The market is one of those strange places that caters to both locals and tourists alike without losing its...
Budapest, Kazinczy u. 14, 1075 Hungary
An edgy crowd gathers at Szimpla Kert, a wacky ruin pub in the old Jewish Quarter. On entering, you’ll be overwhelmed by the maze of rooms, where you might find recycled computer monitors, towering piles of books, hookah pipes, or live...
Budapest, Vörösmarty tér 7-8, 1051 Hungary
One of Budapest’s best known and most ornately decorated coffeehouses—as well as one of Europe’s oldest—Café Gerbeaud has been satisfying the city’s sweets cravings since it opened in 1858. The decor in the...
Budapest, Dohány u. 2, 1074 Hungary
Dominating the intriguing Jewish quarter on the Pest side of the city, the Great Synagogue is a must-see for lovers of culture in general and Europe's Jewish history in particular. This is Europe's largest operating synagogue (the largest, in...
Budapest, Pesti alsó rkp., Hungary
The 60 pairs of iron shoes lined up along the promenade on the Danube River's east bank are a part of the Shoes on the Promenade Holocaust Monument. Conceived by film director Can Togay and created in period style by sculptor Gyula Pauer, the iron...
Budapest, Kossuth Lajos tér 12, 1055 Hungary
We never made it inside, but this wild neo-classical building stood practically as a counterpart to the Parliament building right across the street.
Budapest, Széchenyi István tér 5-6, 1051 Hungary
It’s hard to say what’s most appealing about the ultraluxurious Four Seasons Gresham Palace, a stately Art Nouveau hotel on the banks of the Danube. Perhaps it’s the central location, on the Pest side of the iconic Chain Bridge,...
Budapest, Petneházyrét, Hungary
We have all tossed a coin or two into a fountain. And maybe you have hopped into a fountain during one of your worldwide voyages. But have you ever just ventured in and out of a fountain without getting wet? Well in Budapest you can do just that....
