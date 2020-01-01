Route 66 & Beyond
Collected by TDC
List View
Map View
Save Place
To get from Albuquerque to Santa Fe, don't take I-25 North--it's busy and sterile. Drive east on I-40 to the backside of the Sandía Mountains, get off on exit 175, and head north on Highway 14, also known as "The Turquoise Trail." You'll wind...
Save Place
El Prado, NM 87529, USA
10 miles north of Taos (you head out of town and turn left at the "blinking light"), the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge, recently renovated in 2012, will give you a dizzying sense of vertigo and the opportunity to take pictures that will make you look...
Save Place
Amarillo, TX, TX, USA
CATCH (Do): You may have heard of the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo Texas: the series of painted Cadillacs, rear up and situated in a line in the middle of a field. But you've probably never seen VW Beetle Ranch in Conway, Texas, just a short...
Save Place
6103 S Coulter St suite 200, Amarillo, TX 79119, USA
Excellent gelato tops off a feast of the best food on old Route 66. Both the decor and the menu take their inspiration from 1960s spaghetti westerns: Try the Morricone cheeseburger, the Van Cleef (pulled pork), or the Eastwood (bacon-wrapped pork...
Save Place
1 Fine Arts Dr, St. Louis, MO 63110, USA
Originally built as an arts and culture “palace” for the 1904 World’s Fair, the Saint Louis Art Museum is now home to approximately 34,000 objects spanning 5,000 years of history and culture. On display are works by Henri...
Save Place
Utah, USA
As its biblical name implies, Zion National Park has the appeal of a place out of time. Established on November 19, 1919, the canyon and its surrounding landscape feel like a natural temple, full of arches, hoodoos, and imposing walls, some of...
Save Place
Utah, USA
This national park is centered along the spine plateau above Bryce Canyon, which drops to the east from the main park road. Along the road are numerous pull-offs for enjoying views down into the canyon, with its miles and miles of awe-inspiring...
Save Place
United States
Yellowstone National Park is no secret by any stretch of the imagination. Yellowstone is one of America's most popular tourist destinations, and with good reason; there few places in the country where you can rub shoulders with grizzlies, smack...
Save Place
265 S Millward St, Jackson, WY 83001, USA
Snake River Brewery is a great place to have a beer in and of itself. The brew pub is bright and open, the food is top notch, and the beer is sensational (Snake River Pale Ale is one of the best American Pale Ale's in the country). That being...
Save Place
Americas
Some stunning views on Highway 50 driving through Utah towards Moab. Don't speed through, pull over and enjoy the scenery.
Save Place
3 Walnut Canyon Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004, USA
A ten-mile drive from downtown Flagstaff will take you back about a thousand years if you take a quick hike down into Walnut Canyon National Monument. From about 1150 AD to the early 1300's, this meandering section of forested canyon was home to a...
Save Place
North Rim, AZ 86052, USA
If you know your flight path is going to go over the Grand Canyon, get a window seat. Even from thirty-some-thousand feet above, the chasms within chasms stretch on to the horizon...
Popular Stories
- 1 Air Travel French Bee Just Made It Much Cheaper to Fly to Paris From New York
- 2 Travel News Anthony Bourdain’s Possessions Will Be Auctioned to Fund New Study Abroad Scholarship
- 3 Where to Go in Fall Plan Your Fall Getaway With This Peak Foliage Prediction Map
- 4 Books 15 Amazing Books That Inspire Us to Travel
- 5 Where to Go in Fall The Largest Monet Exhibition in 20 Years Is Now Open at 1 U.S. Museum