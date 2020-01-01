Round The World Trip

Where are you going?
Save Place

Chobe National Park

Botswana
The Chobe River winds like a deep blue ribbon through the sandy terrain of Chobe National Park in northern Botswana. It supports a thriving community of elephants as well as lions, giraffes, and abundant birdlife. It's also one of the country's...
More Details >
Okavanga Delta

Okavanga Delta

Okavango Delta, Botswana
This vast inland delta fed by the Okavango River comprises both permanent wetlands and seasonal floodplains. It's a unique, fertile environment that attracts an astonishing variety of wildlife, including hippos, crocodiles, white and black...
More Details >
Save Place

Mashatu Game Reserve

Pont Drift, Botswana
An eye-popping biodiversity of fauna and flora make their home in this vast reserve between the Tuli Safari Area, a national park in Zimbabwe, and the Mapungubwe National Park of South Africa—sharing unfenced borders with both. Along with its...
More Details >
Save Place

Rafting on the Zambezi River near Victoria Falls

Zambezi River, Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe
That's me there hanging on for dear life! This was the most exciting and terrifying experience of my life. The guide recognized a certain adventurous spirit in our group based on the fact that we were all serving in Peace Corps in various...
More Details >
Save Place

Makgadikgadi Pans

Makgadikgadi Pans, Botswana
Quad biking in the Makgadikgadi Pans in Botswana is available from the Uncharted Africa camps - Jack's Camp, San Camp and Camp Kalahari. I stayed at Camp Kalahari (the most affordable of the three) and really enjoyed it's simplicity and charm. Fly...
More Details >
Save Place

Mana Pools National Park

Zimbabwe
Stay at one of the lodges along the shores of Mana Pools National Park to combine your wildlife safari experience (it's one of the best parks to spot wild dogs) with fly fishing and canoeing excursions along the Zambezi River. At Vundu Tented Camp...
More Details >
Save Place

Mashatu Wilderness Trail

While riding along the Mashatu Wilderness Trail, you might feel a little bit like a meal on wheels. Then again, isn't that the kind of thrill you're seeking when you sign up for a bicycle tour through the bush? From March through November, a Cycle...
More Details >
Save Place

Pelican Point Kayaking

Atlantic Street, Walvis Bay, Namibia
Namibia's shoreline is teeming with wildlife. Pink flamingos graze for tiny shrimps on the beach. Cape Fur seals and bottlenose dolphins swim out in the ocean. Gulls and terns cry out from above. The best way to see these creatures is by kayak...
More Details >
Witsand Beach

Witsand Beach

Kitesurfing in Cape Town is not for the faint of heart. In the battle to stay upright you're up against strong currents, big gusts of wind, and the icy waters of the southern Atlantic. Did I mention the great white sharks? Anxiety aside, it's a...
More Details >
Save Place

Shark Cage Diving with Marine Dynamics

5 Geelbek St, Van Dyks Bay, Gansbaai, 7220, South Africa
The small town of Gansbaai, about an hour and a half from Cape Town, South Africa, is the Great White Shark capital of the world. Every winter scores of these ocean giants descend on the small channel between Dyer Island and Geyser Rock known...
More Details >
Table Mountain

Table Mountain

Tafelberg Rd, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
Cape Town's Table Mountain National Park, which hugs the perimeter of the city, is so popular that the line for the cable car to the top can be longer than a queue for a Disneyland ride. But why stand in line when you can put your feet to...
More Details >
Save Place

Southern Right Charters

Hermanus, 7200, South Africa
Observe, don't disturb. That's Southern Right Charter's motto when it comes to operating their whale watching expeditions just off the coast of Hermanus. Each year, Southern Right Whales (June - November) and Humpbacks (May - December) travel...
More Details >
Royal Malewane

Royal Malewane

Avoca Road, Thornybush Private Game Reserve, Hoedspruit, 1380, South Africa
Royal Malewane is a five-star lodge located on the 34,594-acre Thornybush Private Game Reserve within the Greater Kruger National Park region. Already quite glamorous, it underwent a refurbishment in 2018 and, in addition to several structural...
More Details >
Himba Village

Himba Village

C40, Palmwag, Namibia
On the way back to Windhoek after a five day Desert Elephant Tracking Experience with Ondjamba Safaris in northwest Namibia, our guide, Dieter, knew that our group was looking to have an authentic experience with the Himba, one of the most...
More Details >
Save Place

Moose McGregor's Desert Bakery

C14 & C19 Junction - Unit D, Solitaire, Namibia
"It's not even a town or a village, don't call it that; it's more of a pit-stop, really." Solitaire, Namibia, the pit-stop Moose McGregor calls home, contains nothing more than a general store, a small lodge, his bakery, and the only gas station...
More Details >
Save Place

Hwange National Park

Zimbabwe
Wilderness Safaris has reinvented the classic Zimbabwe safari in Hwange with the opening of the sleek, sophisticated Linkwasha, where herds of elephants, buffalo, and zebras often drink out of a pan just off the pool deck. The nine-suite camp,...
More Details >

