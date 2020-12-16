Rome Like a Local
Collected by Gillian Longworth McGuire , AFAR Local Expert
Here are some of my very favorite places to visit, things to eat, places to shop for great local food and the grooviest place to stay in Rome.
Centrale Montemartini, the sister space to Rome’s historic Capitoline Museums, is located in the Ostiense neighborhood. The museum is housed in the city’s former thermoelectric center—a turn-of-the-century power plant still outfitted with original...
Via Caio Cestio, 6, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
One of our family favorite activities on a Sunday afternoon in Rome is a wander in the Non-Catholic Cemetery in Testaccio. We particularly love it in winter. I know, it is more picturesque and colorful in the spring and early summer, but even on...
Via di Monte Giordano, 60/61, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Coromandel, located just around the corner from Piazza Navona, just might be the prettiest spot to have a meal in town. From the brass door handle to bone-handled cutlery to the delicate Limoges-style plates and cups, it is an elegant design...
Via Vittorio Emanuele Orlando, 75, 00185 Roma RM, Italy
Dagnino is a Sicilan Bar, filled with Sicilian treats, with plenty of old school, retro charm. There are baristas in white jackets and lots of polished marble and burnished silver. My favorite thing to get there is a breakfast cappuccino and a...
Corso Trieste, 157 B, 00198 Roma RM, Italy
The latest offering for cupcakes and take-out coffee in Rome is Bakery House located in the swanky Trieste neighborhood. Very high-tech with it's own iPhone App and iPads mounted on the walls. They pack a lot into this small, white, cheery space....
Via dei Condotti, 86, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
Once the haunt of expat artists, poets, and dreamers, Antico Caffè Greco, on Rome's glamorous Via Condotti, is a must. At this 18th-century caffè, you'll learn that Romans can be very particular about their coffee. Cappuccino is a...
Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
There are so many major sights to see in Rome that it is easy to get caught up in hurrying from tourist option A to Z! We hurried along with the best of them, but the favorite part of our time in the city was walking the neighborhoods in the...
Via degli Specchi, 6, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
This pub, owned by the Piedmont-based Baladin brewing company and Lazio's own Birra del Borgo, opened in September 2009 and was quickly canonized as the best place to drink Italian beers in Rome. There are over 120 labels to choose from, ranging...
Via dei Funari, 26, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Psychedelic lights, strong drinks and kissing teenagers in dark corners make this one of my favorite spots. On warm nights you can perch on wobbly stools near to the turtle fountain.
Piazzale 12 Ottobre 1492, 00154 Roma RM, Italy
Need some groceries while you are in Rome?Or gifts for foodie friends? Head to Eataly. You will find fresh buffalo mozzarella made on site and fresh local vegetables and freshly baked bread made from Mulino Marino flour and beer (complete with a...
Piazza dell'Emporio, 28, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Having a famous food writer as a neighbor is a great thing. For example, of one of the great things is phone calls for impromptu lunches in the middle of the week. The next thing you know you are eating fois gras sandwiches and drinking glasses of...
Via di S. Teodoro, 74, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Every Saturday and Sunday on Via S. Teodoro, tucked just off Circus Maximus, Rome's best farmer's market takes place. It's run by Campagna Amica, an Italy-wide organization that promotes local, sustainable agriculture—so all of the products sold...
Via Marghera, 8, 00185 Roma RM, Italy
The Beehive Hotel and Cafe located not far from Termini train station, is a stylish, affordable spot to stay. Owned by Americans, Steve and Linda, you can chose from budget options with shared bathrooms or the new "sweets" rooms with private...
