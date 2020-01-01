Rome
Collected by June
Via degli Specchi, 6, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
This pub, owned by the Piedmont-based Baladin brewing company and Lazio's own Birra del Borgo, opened in September 2009 and was quickly canonized as the best place to drink Italian beers in Rome. There are over 120 labels to choose from, ranging...
Via Giuseppe Lunati, 25/31, 00149 Roma RM, Italy
Excellent dough and creative toppings make La Fucina one of Rome's premier pizzerias. Pizzas are served to the table pre-sliced and one at a time (don’t even think about asking for them all at once, you’ll get an earful from owner Edoardo Papa!),...
Via del Pigneto, 105, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
This small craft beer pub and shop in the heart of Pigneto specializes in ultra hoppy American and European beers, as well as sour ales. There is a nice selection of whiskeys, as well. You can drink around 6 beers on tap or buy bottles to take...
Via Gino Capponi, 45, 00179 Roma RM, Italy
Walking into Blind Pig feels somewhat like stepping into a 1920s American speakeasy, albeit with an alternative rock soundtrack and a television. The Prohibition era theme offers a laidback atmosphere where tables are made from old liquor crates...
Via Portuense, 82, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Located between Porta Portese and Ponte Testaccio, this pub serves a rotating selection of international cask ales and draught beers as well as an impressive assortment of vintage lambic and whiskey. The kitchen prepares many dishes with beer,...
Via Benedetta, 25, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Routinely named among the best pubs in Europe, this quasi-dive bar in Trastevere has around 15 draught beers from the US, Italy, Belgium, Germany and Denmark as well as a wide assortment of bottles. The staff is unbelievably passionate and...
Piazza Augusto Albini, 13, 00154 Roma RM, Italy
The craft beer movement is in full effect in Rome and small pubs and beer shops have cropped up all over town. Some are more serious than others and not all are worth a dedicated trip, but Birra + has been holding it down in Pigneto since 2009 and...
Via Valle Corteno, 31, 00141 Roma RM, Italy
Opened in the summer of 2011, Tonda quickly became the hottest pizzeria in town. The place serves thick-rimmed Neapolitan style pizza (like at Sforno) and trapizzini (like at Trapizzino). The owners are the same for all three renowned pizzerias....
4A-4B, Via Veio, 00183 Roma RM, Italy
Rome's first beer shop, which is located near San Giovanni, sells a stunning selection of domestic and imported beers, as well as wines, grappas, whiskeys, and other spirits. There is a second shop at Via Trionfale 11.
Via Statilio Ottato, 110/116, 00175 Roma RM, Italy
Excellent fried starters, delectable pizzas, and a large selection of craft beers make this one of Rome's best pizzerias. The style is Neapolitan with a high rim, as opposed to the thin crusted Roman style. The Greenwich (stilton and port...
Via della Meloria, 43, 00136 Roma RM, Italy
Gabriele Bonci's famous pizza-by-the-slice joint serves some of the best pizza in town. The slow-leavened dough is made from organic stoneground flour, and toppings change throughout the day. Pizzarium also sells excellent bread and supplì (fried...
Via Federico Ozanam, 30-32, 00152 Roma RM, Italy
Monteverde's vibrant pizzeria and trattoria is an enclave of local flavor—from its excellent menu of fritti (fried starters), sfizi (delicious antipasti), and pizzas to its busy clientele. Owner Giancarlo Casa is a pizza perfectionist, and...
Piazza Campo de' Fiori, 22, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
This historic bakery in Campo de' Fiori serves good pizza bianca and excellent pizza rossa, as well as assorted slices, cookies, and pastries. The neighboring annex across the alley (Vicolo del Gallo 14) serves sandwiches and baked goods. Drop in...
Via dei Chiavari, 34, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
One of Rome's best bakeries and among the city's most historic institutions, Antico Forno Roscioli is a family-run business. Depending on the time of day, you might find patriarch Marco or his son Pierluigi hard at work. There are a variety of...
Via degli Scipioni, 248, 00192 Roma RM, Italy
La Pratolina, a pizzeria in Prati that is open for dinner only, serves some of the best fritti (fried starters) in town. I dare say the sfizi (mixed croquette plates) are worth a trip alone. But you should stay for the pizza—or as they call it...
Piazza di Santa Maria Liberatrice, 44, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Arrive at this classic Roman pizzeria before 8pm or be prepared to queue for its scrocchiarella (crispy thin crust) Roman style pizza. Start with a few fritti (fried starters) and a plate of beans, the traditional starters to Roman pizza meals....
Via dei Santi Quattro, 24, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
This busy pizzeria in the Celio, the neighborhood adjacent to the Colosseum, is decked out in kitschy Roman decor. The dining room resembles a piazza of sorts, surrounded by old school storefronts anchored to the walls. Six nights a week, Li Rioni...
Dragon's Back, Shek O, Hong Kong
On this day, we discovered there's way more to Hong Kong than high-end shopping and dining. I'll never forget these views and the sense of tranquility we found up here. We also spent some time at the lovely little Shek O beach, which you'll find...
Tai Po, Hong Kong
Roughly three-quarters of Hong Kong is undeveloped land. The prime hike is the New Territories’ 62-mile MacLehose Trail, which skims gorgeous beaches and climbs to Hong Kong’s highest peak, Tai Mo Shan (3,140 feet). The trail is divided into 10...
Wan Cham Shan, Hong Kong
I take the MTR to Shau Kei Wan Station, and exit at A3. I’m a little anxious about catching the bus from here, but the station is immediately within view and the #9 bus is not difficult to find. The entrance to Dragon’s Back Trail, a path along...
31 Lugard Rd, The Peak, Hong Kong
