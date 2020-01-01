Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Rome

Collected by K Reinking
List View
Map View
Save Place

Basilica di San Clemente

Via Labicana, 95, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
In 1857, the prior of the Basilica di San Clemente thought there might be something underneath his 12th-century church, already renowned for its relics and striking mosaic of the Crucifixion. When he excavated, he found not only the original,...
More Details >
Save Place

San Luigi dei Francesi

Piazza di S. Luigi de' Francesi, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
In 1589, the Church of San Luigi dei Francesi became the official church of Rome’s French community, and with true Bourbon flair, the church's decorations are a celebration of France's power and wealth, with gilded stucco, lavish...
More Details >
Save Place

La Gatta Mangiona

Via Federico Ozanam, 30-32, 00152 Roma RM, Italy
Monteverde's vibrant pizzeria and trattoria is an enclave of local flavor—from its excellent menu of fritti (fried starters), sfizi (delicious antipasti), and pizzas to its busy clientele. Owner Giancarlo Casa is a pizza perfectionist, and...
More Details >
Save Place

Forno Roscioli Di Roscioli Pierluigi & C. Sas.

Via dei Chiavari, 34, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
One of Rome's best bakeries and among the city's most historic institutions, Antico Forno Roscioli is a family-run business. Depending on the time of day, you might find patriarch Marco or his son Pierluigi hard at work. There are a variety of...
More Details >
Save Place

Pizzeria da Remo

Piazza di Santa Maria Liberatrice, 44, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Arrive at this classic Roman pizzeria before 8pm or be prepared to queue for its scrocchiarella (crispy thin crust) Roman style pizza. Start with a few fritti (fried starters) and a plate of beans, the traditional starters to Roman pizza meals....
More Details >
Save Place

Li Rioni

Via dei Santi Quattro, 24, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
This busy pizzeria in the Celio, the neighborhood adjacent to the Colosseum, is decked out in kitschy Roman decor. The dining room resembles a piazza of sorts, surrounded by old school storefronts anchored to the walls. Six nights a week, Li Rioni...
More Details >
Save Place

Panificio Bonci

Via Trionfale, 36, 00195 Roma RM, Italy
Panificio Bonci, which opened in November 2012, is legendary baker Gabriele Bonci’s bread bakery. Located in the Trionfale district—not far from Bonci’s famous pizza-by-the-slice joint, Pizzarium—the bakery sells loaves, sandwiches, and a handful...
More Details >
Save Place

Giardino degli Aranci

Viale della Marina, 41, 00122 Lido di Ostia RM, Italy
According to legend, Rome’s first orange tree—St. Dominic’s gift to the pope—was planted in Giardino degli Aranci (Garden of the Oranges) in the 13th century. The secluded park provides a panoramic view of the city, from...
More Details >
Save Place

Centrale Montemartini

Centrale Montemartini, the sister space to Rome’s historic Capitoline Museums, is located in the Ostiense neighborhood. The museum is housed in the city’s former thermoelectric center—a turn-of-the-century power plant still...
More Details >
Save Place

Parco della Caffarella

Via della Caffarella, Roma RM, Italy
The Parco della Caffarella is part of the larger Parco Regionale dell'Appia Antica, a vast public park that is protected from development. Just a short walk from the city center, and flanked by a dense neighborhood, the Parco della Caffarella...
More Details >
Save Place

Nicotra di San Giacomo

Via del Governo Vecchio, 128, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
At Nicotra di San Giacomo, artisans blend weaving and metal work, creating wearable tapestries made from gold, silver and silk threads. Their cuff bracelets, braided necklaces and rings are made according to techniques passed down by Renaissance...
More Details >
Save Place

Armando al Pantheon

Salita dei Crescenzi, 31, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Armando Al Pantheon is right around the corner from the Pantheon, but it feels a world away. The interior is small, warm and inviting. They have many classic Italian dishes and a few specials of their own. The wine list is reasonable and...
More Details >
Save Place

Pizzarium

Via della Meloria, 43, 00136 Roma RM, Italy
Gabriele Bonci's famous pizza-by-the-slice joint serves some of the best pizza in town. The slow-leavened dough is made from organic stoneground flour, and toppings change throughout the day. Pizzarium also sells excellent bread and supplì (fried...
More Details >
Save Place

Salumeria Roscioli

Via dei Giubbonari, 21/22, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
The Roscioli family, famous for their nearby bakery Antico Forno Roscioli, opened this restaurant/wine bar/gourmet shop in 2005. Book several days in advance for lunch or dinner and be sure to request a ground floor table near the back of the...
More Details >
Save Place

Cesare al Casaletto

Via del Casaletto, 45, 00151 Roma RM, Italy
Cesare al Casaletto is far off the well-beaten tourist track, but it is easy to get to: just take the 8 tram from Piazza Venezia or Largo Argentina and get off at the very last stop. Fifty yards from the tram tracks sits Rome's best trattoria,...
More Details >
Save Place

Torricella

Via Evangelista Torricelli, 2/12, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
In spite of being utterly delicious and in a popular destination for dining, La Torricella manages to fly under the radar. A long-established fixture in Testaccio, this pizzeria-ristorante serves delectable, consistently delicious food in a...
More Details >
Save Place

Viterbo

01100 Viterbo, VT, Italy
This town in Lazio 80km north of Rome is among of the best preserved medieval towns in central Italy. It was a refuge for medieval popes and the seat of Farnese family power during the subsequent Renaissance. Today, it is a sleepy university town...
More Details >
Save Place

Mercato Contadino dei Castelli Romani

Via Francesco Passino, 00154 Roma RM, Italy
At the Mercato Contadino dei Castelli Romani, a farmers' market in the hilltop town of Ariccia, farmers, bee keepers, cheese makers and other producers of artisanal foods gather on weekends to sell directly to consumers. The farm-direct sales cut...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World