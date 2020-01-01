ROME
Collected by JCZ
Julia Zajac′s Wishlist
Piazza Campo de' Fiori, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Like all outdoor markets in Rome, Campo de' Fiori is a bustling social center where locals push past throngs of tourists to complete their errands. Every morning you can find nonni shopping for produce with their grandchildren, feisty butchers...
Piazza della Trinità dei Monti, 2, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
Ciampini has all the required three Ps (that's a thing, right?): People-watching, prime piazza location, and perfect cappuccini to make it the most coveted caffè bar in Rome. From 8 a.m. to after dark, Rome's best-dressed flock to Piazza...
Salita dei Crescenzi, 31, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Armando Al Pantheon is right around the corner from the Pantheon, but it feels a world away. The interior is small, warm and inviting. They have many classic Italian dishes and a few specials of their own. The wine list is reasonable and...
Via della Meloria, 43, 00136 Roma RM, Italy
Gabriele Bonci's famous pizza-by-the-slice joint serves some of the best pizza in town. The slow-leavened dough is made from organic stoneground flour, and toppings change throughout the day. Pizzarium also sells excellent bread and supplì (fried...
Via Claudia, 15, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
Caffe Propaganda is just a short 3-4 minute walk from the Colosseum; but instead of being another tourist spot, it's a spot for locals and has some of the best hand-crafted cocktails in Rome. In the direction opposite from the hub-bub on the quiet...
Via Lago di Lesina, 9/11, 00199 Roma RM, Italy
A few blocks from Villa Ada and the Via Salaria, Gelateria Fatamorgana sells Maria Agnese Spagnuolo’s edible works of art. Each flavor is made from all natural ingredients, without chemical additives or artificial flavors, and many are lactose...
Via della Penna, 22, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
The Hotel Locarno occupies two adjacent buildings in the cosmopolitan district between the Tiber River and Piazza del Popolo. The original property, built and inaugurated in the 1920s, houses the majority of the standard and deluxe rooms, while...
Via dei Banchi Vecchi, 14, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Quietly inhabiting the lovely Via dei Banchi Vecchi, Il Goccetto (not to be confused with the Italian pro-marijuana organization by the same name) is a secret hidden in plain sight: a cozy, wood-paneled wine bar with 18th-century ceiling...
Via del Pellegrino, 87, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
By day, this café serves coffee, tea and snacks, while from 6PM until closing, it is Rome’s premier craft cocktail bar. Choose from the menu of house specialties and cocktail classics or tell bartenders Federico Tomasselli or Patrick Pistolesi...
Via del Vantaggio, 14, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
The one-Michelin-star restaurant All’Oro relocated to the ground floor of the First Luxury Art Hotel near Piazza del Popolo in January 2012 and in the spring chef and owner Riccardo Di Giacinto opened his newest venture, this rooftop restaurant...
Via dei Giubbonari, 21/22, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
The Roscioli family, famous for their nearby bakery Antico Forno Roscioli, opened this restaurant/wine bar/gourmet shop in 2005. Book several days in advance for lunch or dinner and be sure to request a ground floor table near the back of the...
Via Torino, 149, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
The ground floor of the otherwise non-descript Rex Hotel near Stazione Termini is home to this one Michelin star restaurant named for its host and owner Alessandro Pipero. Let this food and wine expert guide you through a romantic meal in his...
When it comes to ice cream, there is still only one place in Rome. It has been the best since 1900. I love Giolitti not only for the great gelato, but also because it hasn’t changed since I was a little girl. 39/06-699-1243. By Pepi Marchetti...
Via Sacra, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
On the Via Sacra east of the Roman Forum, the Arch of Titus is a beautiful and imposing triumphal monument, commemorating Titus' victory following the Siege of Jerusalem in the first century, C.E. The south relief panel on the interior of the arch...
Via Paganica, 9, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Located on the same street as the uber-famous and completely traditional Boccione-Il Forno del Ghetto, this small cookie shop sells kosher cookies with a modern twist. Look for "Pepita", dark chocolate with pink Himalayan salt, as well as cinnamon...
The multi-generational kosher bakery on the Jewish Ghetto's main street sells Roman Jewish classics like ricotta cake, cinnamon-almond biscotti, roasted pumpkin seeds and pizza ebraica. The latter, which translates to "Jewish pizza", is a dense,...
Metamorfosi is the best of Rome's fine dining options at the moment, blending outstanding ingredients from Italy and abroad with the culinary creativity of Columbian-born chef Roy Caceres and Swedish sous chef John Regefalk.
