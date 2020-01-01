Rockin' the Suburbs
Collected by Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert
The city doesn't always have to be the star of the show. Many times it's the suburbs that have the most "off the beaten path" restaurants, sights and experiences. Wander out of the CBD for these gems.
48 S Park Square NE, Marietta, GA 30060, USA
I've lived in Marietta for most of my life and spent many days wandering past the Australian Bakery Cafe before going in. I assumed that they served all sorts of weird delicacies, like kangaroo. But before moving to Australia for a year, I went in...
125 E Court Square, Decatur, GA 30030, USA
In the funky neighborhood of Decatur is one of the country's top rated beer bars. The old wooden doors make you think this place comes right out of the Old South, but it has a touch of Europe. Upstairs there is a bar devoted completely to Belgian...
316 Stanmore Rd, Petersham NSW 2049, Australia
5600 Roswell Rd Ste. M-003, Sandy Springs, GA 30342, USA
Guests of sports bar Taco Mac in Sandy Springs might not know that there's a secret beer heaven at their feet. Formerly known as The Fred Bar, named for beverage manager Fred Crudder, it is only available to members of Taco Mac's Brewniversity and...
1998 Delk Industrial Blvd SE, Marietta, GA 30067, USA
While most of Atlanta's breweries are "ITP," or inside the perimeter, Red Hare Brewing Company is the newest kid on the beer block, located in nearby Marietta. They've recently become the first Georgia brewery to sell their beer in cans....
510 Ridge Rd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464, USA
Westbrook Brewing Company wasn't the first craft brewery to come out Charleston, but has had quick success, already distributing throughout the Southeast. Husband and wife duo Edward and Morgan Westbrook started the brewery in 2010. Their IPA and...
1255 Johnson Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA 30068, USA
It's not often that you find a real New York deli in the southern United States, but Bagelicious is just that. The Jewish bagel spot is covered in Yankees memorabilia and usually packed with the regulars. So what's good here? In one word:...
Muizenberg, Cape Town, 7945, South Africa
Muizenberg is a fresh air escape. Locaed on Metrorail's Southern Suburbs line, the train journey there cuts through residential suburbs and wetlands. Eventually, you arrive at your destination - the False Bay side of the Cape and the heart of...
1011 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46220, USA
This Belgian-style pub is one of the most unheralded and underrated places to drink and dine in the country. The beers are brilliant. Brugge make the best Abbey Trippel I've ever tried (though I will admit, I have yet to visit Belgium and drink a...
100 Linden Ave, Wilmette, IL 60091, USA
Suburban Chicago isn’t the first place that comes to mind when you think of major religious centers. But Wilmette, a small town located less than 10 miles north of the Windy City, is home to the only Bahá’í House of Worship in North America....
Place Charles de Gaulle, 78100 Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France
Château de Saint-Germain-en-Laye. One of the lesser-known, but just as incredible, châteaus in the suburbs of Paris. I flew to Paris and was wandering around the grounds of the beautiful château forty-five minutes after leaving the airport . The...
1405 Church Street Ext NW, Marietta, GA 30060, USA
You'll constantly find this small Marietta restaurant packed with customers for their biscuits and burgers. Local Food Network star Alton Brown named Red Eyed Mule's burgers on the show "The Best Thing I Ever Ate." It's also a favorite of the...
