Rock My World
Collected by Sherry Ott , AFAR Ambassador
List View
Map View
Rock Formations around the globe worth seeing
Save Place
S High St, Wailuku, HI 96793, USA
Sweetheart Rock (Puu Pele) on the Hawaiian island of Lana'i is the site of a tragic story of two lovers. Legend tells of two lovers, a Hawaiian maiden named Pehe from Lahaina and a young warrior from Lanai named Makakehau. He was so taken with her...
Save Place
Ancient Hawaiian legend states that the rocks and boulders here were dropped from the sky by the gods tending their gardens. Hence the name, Garden of the Gods. It certainly does feel like you are in another world when you come across the...
Save Place
500 Main Ave, Lemmon, SD 57638, USA
This is what makes US road trips great - silly road side attractions like the Petrified Wood Park in the tiny little town of Lemmon South Dakota. A town with 2 gas stations and 4 bars has a 'world famous' park and museum. Petrified wood is found...
Save Place
Wall Street, Utah 84764, USA
Bryce Canyon is an amazing collection of Terrt-cota colored rock formations called hoodoos. The hoodoos of Bryce Canyon continue to erode and change; wind and rain remove approximately the thickness of a sheet of paper from them each year. Most of...
Save Place
Chouran Street, بيروت، Lebanon
A stunning set of rocks welcome you to the city of Beirut. Pigeons’ Rock (also known as the Rock of Raouché) is located at Beirut’s western-most tip, the two huge rock formations stand like gigantic sentinels to the city. Locals love to walk along...
Save Place
Utah 84718, USA
It's really fun to visit a place that has such rich travel-related history. National Geographic magazine, who photographed the area using Kodachrome film for a 1949 photo-spread, hence its name. This is Grosvenor Arch, named after the former...
Save Place
Utah, USA
Utah's famous license plate landmark, Delicate Arch, sits on the edge of a spiral rock wishing well, a massive replica of those that you throw a coin into at the mall. Hike the 1.5 miles to the rim just before sunset to watch the orange sandstone...
Save Place
Mirleft, Morocco
Morocco has so many destinations for anyone's to-do list that there may not be enough time to cover them all. But if you've already decided to spend some time on the Atlantic coast visiting Essaouira or Agadir, consider traveling further south to...
Save Place
Americas
Some stunning views on Highway 50 driving through Utah towards Moab. Don't speed through, pull over and enjoy the scenery.
Save Place
Mono Lake, California 93541, USA
The colors and incredible rocks at Mono Lake draw you in. It is like no place I have ever visited. The rock formations are called Tufa towers which form in a variety of ways at Mono Lake. The most visible formations are the towers on the lake’s...
Save Place
4946 Lower Honoapiilani Rd, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
[Dragon's Teeth is near a sacred and ancient burial ground. If you go to this area, please respect the locals and the burial ground]. The geological sites in Maui are fascinating...so many different things to see on such a small island. We walked...
Save Place
Coyote Buttes, Arizona 86036, USA
The rock formations in this area of South Coyote Buttes and amazing. The series of fins facing every direction will blow your mind. There is so much to photograph here!
Save Place
Chapada Diamantina, Morro do Chapéu - State of Bahia, 44850-000, Brazil
If you ever find yourself in Lencois, Brazil, make your way about 40 miles west for one spectacular view. Located in Chapada Diamantina National Park, Pai Inacio Hill is just off BR-242 and can easily be seen from the road. The striking white...
Save Place
Bald Sayt, Oman
Getting to Bilad Sayt took a little work – but it’s worth it as it’s one of the unique places to see in Oman . It was literally off the beaten path as we had to get there by 44 and then by foot through a water filled canyon and steep rocks. As I...
Save Place
Tiwi, Oman
Find a little slice of Middle Eastern paradise 2 hours outside of Muscat at Wadi Shab. Hike into this pristine wadi (valley) which snakes deep into the rocks and provides an array of oranges and browns that you will marvel at at the sun hides...
Save Place
Centralplan 15, 111 20 Stockholm, Sweden
When in Stockholm, try this budget attraction—the subway! This really is art underground, literally. It is called the longest art museum in the world. Over 90 of the 100 stations in Stockholm have been decorated with sculptures, mosaics,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever