Rocc the Kasbah

MoROCCo rocks! You'll find a concentration of diverse flavors found in very few places on the planet. With a couple of weeks and a good list, you can taste them all...
14 derb sebaai, quartier, Souk Laksour, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
We kicked off our Marrakesh holiday with a visit to Maison MK's Gastro MK restaurant for its five-course tasting menu. The riad's Moroccan chef cooks up a delicious, visually stunning Moroccan-French fusion menu whose highlights included fried...
Aït Benhaddou, Morocco
Jimi Hendrix and Angelina Jolie. Two folks I'm expecting to run into at any moment. The first, quite deceased, would appear in this "castle made of sand" through a hashish hookah haze. The other would be in the bar at the movie studio up the road...
Hay Salam, Erfoud, Morocco
Rolling north out of the desert near Rissani, I started to notice roadside crowds of people trying to wave down transportation. While a common occurrence in Morocco, the numbers signified something going on. Our guide told us the Erfoud Date...
Tinghir, Morocco
Tayeb welcomes us into his "maison" with a disarming sense of calm. Walls and benches are covered in carpets in dizzying patterns and colors. "First," he says, "it is our tradition to share some Moroccan whiskey." I'll party with the best of them,...
Sijilmassa, Morocco
We had a local who grew up in Rissani recommend this tucked-away eatery. He called ahead for us and the staff was ready with table and refreshments on arrival. We ate lunch in a traditionally decorated dining room that celebrated the oasis history...
Domaine de Mogador، 44000, Morocco
We rolled into Essaouira on the SupraTours bus from Marrakech and felt the ocean tugging. This laid back beach town has a wonderful maritime history and culture exquisitely preserved in the port and Medina. The setting is storybook. Perched on...
Quartier des Tanneurs, Fès 30000, Morocco
The dyeing vats at Chouara—as well as at the city’s other tanneries—are among the Fes medina’s most iconic sights. The ancient craft of tanning and dyeing, in all its visceral authenticity (cow urine and pigeon poop are still key components in the...
Dar Tazi, Fes, Morocco
To immerse yourself in the life of a Moroccan housewife, take a stroll through the fresh-produce market of R’cif, whichwindsthrough the lower part of the Fes medina. Plan to arrive by 10 a.m.when the market really getsgoing(by 11:30 a.m., it’s...
N9, Morocco
The distance between Ouarzazate and Marrakech is only 200km (125 miles) but the drive on the N9 through the High Atlas Mountains can take as long as four hours. The winding road, full of switch backs and featuring such scenery as to make one's jaw...
The furthest west that the Romans reached was Volubilis, in northern Morocco. They are on the road from Meknes to Fez, and are open for touring for a small fee. A local guide is recommended.
26 Rue Koutoubia, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
You can't go to Marrakech without doing the rounds through Place Djemaa el Fna. Yes, you'll see hundreds of other people (tourists and locals) wandering the square as well, but for good reason. It's an assault on the senses as meat grills over...
Aït Benhaddou, Morocco
In the middle of the town of Ait Benhaddou, atop the tallest hill in the fortified part of the city, right where the watchtower stands that was once used to monitor caravan traffic on the nearby roads, is the best vantage point for sunset over the...
Amizmiz, Morocco
Marrakech continues to be one of my personal favorite destination. I admit, it has a lot to do with the shopping, particularly the Berber traditional pieces- each rich with their own story. And there is no better place to experience the Berber...
Bab Agnaou, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
Marrakesh is nicknamed the Red City because its buildings and other structures are awash in various shades of red. Originally, the colors came from the clay found in the surrounding hillsides. Since the time of French colonial rule, there has been...
Mirleft, Morocco
Rumor has it that Jimi Hendrix loved Mirleft, way back before there was even one hotel in this dusty seaside village. Maybe the laid back vibe that still resonates in Mirleft was passed down from the hippies who camped here in the Sixties, or it...
Boulevard Mohamed VI, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
Pull up a seat in a Marrakshi café, order yourself a mint tea and watch the parade go buy. Watersellers with red pompom hats and leather goatskins clink brass cups to attract customers. Berber women hawk fresh produce or try to lure...
Sidi Bouloukat Djemaa el fna 53 Sidi Bouloukate، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
Described by writer Tahir Shah as the “greatest show on Earth,” no visit to Marrakech would be complete without a visit to thefamous night market on the Djemaa el Fna. Arrive before sunset and park yourself atone of the various cafés with terraces...
Quartier Ain Noqbi, Fès, Morocco
Some travelers are exhausted by the haggling in the souks of Morocco, by the barely-organized chaos of the medinas. In Fes, the stunning mosaic tile creations that are so typical all over the country can be bought directly from the artisans who...
10 Boulevard Al Yarmouk, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
Dried fruits, nuts and more at Djemaa el Fna, I didn't know what most of the items were but was sure to try 90% of them and everything was delicious. Moroccan food is amazing but only when eaten in Morocco!
Preserving food in salt is a centuries old method that crosses cultures. In Morocco, they salt preserve all sorts of vegetables as well as lemons. Every market you go to, you see containers and jars packed with all sorts of preserved veggies....
Meknes, Morocco
The great Almohad sultan, Moulay Ismail made Meknes his imperial capital and it is there that he is entombed. Although his mausoleum lies stone’s throw from Place El-Hedim and Bab al-Mansour, it’s not easy to find because it’s not marked. You will...
Diabat, Morocco
I couldn’t get it out of my mind…like the time I heard that the Russian Cat Circus was performing in my city…I HAD to go and see those crazy Russian housecats perform tricks! Once I had heard that goats in Morocco climbed high up in trees, I was...
Aït Benhaddou, Morocco
We spent a day here exploring the ksar and climbing to the top of the village for panoramic views of the region. Words fail me in trying to describe the uniqueness of this site. The fact that people still live here in these ancient clay buildings...
