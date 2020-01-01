Roadtrip USA
Collected by Leslie Hackmeier
Save Place
709 Front St, Leavenworth, WA 98826, USA
NEIN, you are not in the Bavarian Alps--you are in the Central Cascades of Washington State...and JA there is an outdoor Bier Garten where you can sit your stinky sweaty post-hike self down for a local microbrew! The faux-but-well-done Bavarian...
Save Place
Utah, USA
Utah's famous license plate landmark, Delicate Arch, sits on the edge of a spiral rock wishing well, a massive replica of those that you throw a coin into at the mall. Hike the 1.5 miles to the rim just before sunset to watch the orange sandstone...
Save Place
N Kaibab Trail, Grand Canyon Village, AZ 86023, USA
It may look a little like your childhood summer camp, but Phantom Ranch feels like the Ritz by the time you make it to the bottom of the Grand Canyon, whether by foot—a steep 10-mile hike—mule, or boat down the Colorado River. Set near...
Save Place
222 Malone St, Houston, TX 77007, USA
What started as one man’s simple hobby has turned into a Houston landmark that attracts visitors from across the country: The Beer Can House. Back in 1968, owner John Milkovisch, a retired upholsterer for Southern Pacific Railroad, realized he...
Save Place
Americas
Some stunning views on Highway 50 driving through Utah towards Moab. Don't speed through, pull over and enjoy the scenery.
Popular Stories
- 1 Tips + News The Best Interactive Maps for the Latest COVID Travel Restrictions
- 2 Camping 13 Isolated Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape From the World
- 3 Beaches 17 Beaches in Costa Rica That’ll Have You Running for Your Passport
- 4 Tips + News No More 14-Day Quarantine for New York—Travelers Will Now Take COVID Tests Instead
- 5 Cities We Love The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021