Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Roadtrip America

Collected by ruby pot
Save Place

Mammoth Hot Springs

United States
These springs and steam vents make it obvious that Yellowstone is like no place else. Here, hot water seeps up through underground limestone, and when this mineral-rich solution hits the air, it forms terraces of colorful travertine. About 50 such...
More Details >
Save Place

Crater Lake National Park

Oregon, USA
If you have never had the opportunity to see Crater Lake in person, nothing can quite prepare you for the intense azul waters reflecting the sky. The deepest lake in the US, it is made up completely of collected water from melted snow and rain...
More Details >
Save Place

Glacier National Park

Montana, USA
A World Heritage site since 1995
This national park is not only also a World Heritage site but also an International Peace Park, 1 of 47 U.S. Biosphere Reserves, and an International Dark Sky Park. (It’s the only place in the nation with all...
More Details >
Save Place

Chamarel

Chamarel, Mauritius
Nowhere in the world can one find sand of the sort that appears as if by magic, seeping out of the earth and turning the topography into rainbow waves, like at Chamarel in Mauritius. It's reported to be truly one-of-a-kind in the most explicit...
More Details >
Save Place

Central Market

9 Corderie St, Port Louis, Mauritius
Port Louis isn't very big. It's the perfect size for a good walk. And if you find you need sustenance on that journey—but don't want to stop exploring—you can't go wrong with picking up a bite from a street vendor. Mauritian street vendors have a...
More Details >
Save Place

Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden

Pamplemousses, Mauritius
Walking in feels like, pardon the obvious cliché, walking back in time. Elegant women in colorful saris stroll arm in arm down long, shaded boulevards. Men in linen suits actually relax by leaning against ancient palm trees. Benches are claimed by...
More Details >
Save Place

LUX* Belle Mare

Coastal Road, Quatre Cocos 742CU001, Mauritius
We don't write hotel reviews very often, but every once in a while we stumble upon an exceptional gem and feel compelled to share it. Lux* Belle Mare is one of those hotels. This five star resort is located on a gorgeous beach on the eastern coast...
More Details >
Check Availability >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 How a Coronavirus Vaccine Will Affect Your Future Travel Plans
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News States Implement New COVID Restrictions Ahead of Thanksgiving
  4. 4 Cities We Love The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021
  5. 5 Tips + News Navigating the Latest Travel Restrictions Across the U.S.

More From AFAR

How a Coronavirus Vaccine Will Affect Your Future Travel Plans
How a Coronavirus Vaccine Will Affect Your Future Travel Plans
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
The Ultimate Guide to Black Friday and Cyber Monday Travel Deals in 2020
The Ultimate Guide to Black Friday and Cyber Monday Travel Deals in 2020
How to Earn Travel Rewards While Holiday Shopping
How to Earn Travel Rewards While Holiday Shopping