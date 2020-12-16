Road Trip Through the American Northeast
Collected by Afar Magazine
Fly into Knoxville and out of D.C. for this 585-mile road trip linking the Smokies, Shenandoah, and Washington’s monuments. From Tennessee’s misty green summits and fern-rimmed waterfalls, you’ll travel north to cruise Skyline Drive before landing at the National Mall for a patriotic tribute to America’s greatest leaders.
United States
No roads reach these 10 mountaintop cabins, which receive supplies by helicopter and by llama trains (on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays), so all guests walk up via one of five hiking trails. The Alum Cave Trail is the shortest and most panoramic...
United States
A quintessential Appalachian waterfall, Hen Wallow spans 90 vertical feet and spills silvery currents of water over ink-dark slabs of rock. Mosses cover the nearby cliffs, and salamanders swim in the pool below the falls. (30 salamander species...
151 Veritas Lane, Afton, VA 22920, USA
It’s a five-hour drive from Great Smoky Mountain National Park to Shenandoah, so relax after the trip with a drink at Veritas, a Virginia wine producer headquartered 10 minutes from the Rockfish Gap entrance to Skyline Drive. The Veritas tasting...
Virginia, USA
This 105-mile byway runs right through the middle of the park, cruising atop its high ridges to offer pretty panoramas across the lowlands. There are 75 scenic overlooks along the route, and the speed limit is a dawdling 35 mph—but efficiency isn’...
Skyland Upper Loop Mile 41, Luray, VA 22835, USA
Staying at this ridgetop property lets you put Skyline Drive on pause without leaving the park. Plus, it’s pretty: Some rooms perch on the edge of the mountain and offer sweeping views across the valley. Those rooms were also renovated in 2013,...
Virginia, USA
Yes, this is one of the most popular hikes in Shenandoah, because the views are spectacular and the length is relatively short (4 miles for the whole circuit). And since you circumnavigate the Stony Man summit rather than climb it from the valley,...
Sperryville, VA 22740, USA
One bite of the cream puffs at Triple Oak Bakery, and you’ll never again scoff at gluten-free pastries. Ditto for the pizza, the carrot cake, Greek baklava, and even Jewish-style bagels. Everything here is made without wheat, and it’s leagues...
400 8th St NW, Washington, DC 20004, USA
From the hilltop of the U.S. Capitol to the riverfront behind the Lincoln Memorial, the National Mall is “America’s Front Yard.” Lined with museums and accented by monuments and memorials, the 1.9-mile stretch of green space is also a destination...
Washington, DC, USA
From mid-March to mid-April, thousands of crab apple and Yoshino cherry trees explode into bloom, surrounding this 2.1-mile path with tunnels of white petals. But that’s just one reason to walk (or run!) the paved trail encircling the Tidal...
