ROAD TRIP THROUGH SWEDEN WITH VOLVO
Sponsored by Visit Sweden
Gothenburg, Sweden
Breathtaking landscapes, pristine cities and majestic shorelines! Sweden is a drivers' paradise. Begin your Swedish journey in the vibrant coastal city of Gothenburg and head west to try some of the world’s best seafood in the quaint fishing...
Slussgatan 1, 411 06 Göteborg, Sweden
If I only had one day in Gothenburg, I would spend the afternoon at the harbor. Maybe first dinner aboard the Barque Viking, which after a number of resurrections is now a hotel and restaurant. Afterwards, the Gothenburg Opera is a sight to see....
Lilla Varvsgatan 14, 211 15 Malmö, Sweden
A new Swedish pop music group perhaps? Not quite. On my road trip through Southern Sweden, an architect friend of mine insisted we stop in Malmö to see Santiago Calatrava’s building, the Turning Torso, which was modeled after his own human form...
Scandinavia
Driving across this bridge is a push for peace in my mind – probably because I’ve always been fascinated with border cultures. Territory lines naturally create false separations of identity, whereas the human, cultural, and physical identities of...
Höör Municipality, Sweden
When you need to get out, but you are not sure where to go, that is the precise moment to remember that it’s not about the destination, it’s about the drive. Visions of rambling hills, populated with quaint, artful farmhouses like this one are an...
Södermalm, Stockholm, Sweden
Södermalm is a beautiful area right on the water, connected to the surrounding mainland by bridges. It’s one of the most popular areas of Stockholm, with tons of history, where you can find the most bars and restaurants in town. If you happen to...
Scandinavia
I can remember being a kid at summer camp and never wanting the day to end. Those that know little of Scandinavia are fascinated by the idea of short days in the winter and long days in the summer. As the long summer days stretch into infinity,...
Scandinavia
Even though Smögen is said to be one of the most popular fishing towns, a Swedish friend of mine tells me it still feels like a secret, even for them. These beautiful cozy and colorful fishing huts line the pier with a rocky coastline in the...
Scandinavia
I met an old man who was fishing for mackerel as I was strolling along the harbor among the old boat houses. After sitting near him for a while, attempting to watch him without intruding, I ventured a friendly conversation. As he was sharing his...
