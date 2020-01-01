Road Trip Summer 2013
Collected by Jennifer T.
Gateway Arch Trail, St. Louis, MO 63102, USA
The unofficial symbol of St. Louis, the Gateway Arch is the tallest man-made monument in the United States, rising 630 feet into the air. It sits at the center of Gateway Arch National Park, which was established in 1935 to commemorate Thomas...
1 Fine Arts Dr, St. Louis, MO 63110, USA
Originally built as an arts and culture “palace” for the 1904 World’s Fair, the Saint Louis Art Museum is now home to approximately 34,000 objects spanning 5,000 years of history and culture. On display are works by Henri...
1285 Petit Jean Mountain Rd, Morrilton, AR 72110, USA
If you like hiking, Arkansas is paradise. One of my favorite trails goes deep into a canyon at Petit Jean State Park and ends at Cedar Falls. When it rains in the spring, the falls change from a trickle to a cascade.
