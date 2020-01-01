Road Trip Food Stops
Collected by Derk Richardson , AFAR Staff
List View
Map View
A road food wish list (and diary) for hoped-for (and experienced) explorations of North American highways and byways.
Save Place
Fort Bragg, CA 95437, USA
And what did we eat at The Q, the downhome but culinarily upscale barbecue shack near Noyo Harbor in Fort Bragg? Delicious pulled pork, onion rings, and cole slaw (not shown), and this generous serving of super tender brisket with sides of sweet...
Save Place
1038 SW Harvey Milk St, Portland, OR 97205, USA
OK, we didn't exactly go far for dinner. We were staying in the Ace Hotel, just two doors down, but we were jet-lagged and hungry. We had seen many people hunched over enormous sandwiches through the window of this traditional-style deli at...
Save Place
17715 US-93, Wikieup, AZ 85360, USA
Dazzo's Desert Oasis is just that, an oasis. Rising from the brown, dusty earth of a very barren part of Arizona off Highway 93 around Mile Marker 123, it's a much needed refreshment for weary travelers. It's also, the best cheesesteak I've ever...
Save Place
Scottsdale Vista Estates, Scottsdale, AZ 85266, USA
In downtown Scottsdale, Arizona, there's a new taco place called Barrio Queen Tequileria. They serve more than 50 kinds of tacos, and I wish I could have tried them all. I lingered there yesterday, and enjoyed a long lunch of shrimp and carnitas...
Save Place
2616 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719, USA
Not many places do blueberry pancakes as well as the Blue Willow. They're crispy and tender, with blueberries inside and on top, and just enough big enough that one isn't enough and two is almost too much. Order them with a side of thick cut...
Save Place
308 W Champion St, Bellingham, WA 98225, USA
This isn't just Bellingham's Best Benedict, it might be the World's Best Benedict: poached eggs on top of a thick fluffy Belgian waffle on top of roasted potatoes and smothered with hollandaise sauce. Why hasn't someone thought of this before? No...
Save Place
1801 Race St, Cincinnati, OH 45202, USA
Let's be clear, these waffles aren't light fluffy American style Belgian waffles. These Liege waffles are chewy, dense and covered with crunchy sugar. Hot off the grill with no toppings at all, they're a perfect snack and strawberries and whipped...
Save Place
2400 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106, USA
Frontier Restaurant is smack in the middle of the University of New Mexico neighborhood with student friendly hours from 5am-1am. It's casual and busy, the food is cheap and good and their green chili cheeseburger was featured on Man V. Food on...
Save Place
3322 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115, USA
The Garden District has a lot of things going for it but I'd put Slim Goodies at the top of the list. They're renowned for their sweet potato pancakes (light, fluffy, amazing) and clever names for their breakfast mashups like the above Jewish...
Save Place
119 E Toole Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Mexican-Korean fusion has arrived in the desert! Every few weeks, all the food trucks in Tucson converge in different neighborhoods for a 'food truck roundup' fiesta, and now, Mafooco (the Mexican Asian Food Company) is among them. Folks in ...
Save Place
479 King St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
Charleston, South Carolina ranks in my book as one of America's top food cities. I recently stopped by The Macintosh to try their much-raved about brunch. Chef Jeremiah Bacon (yes, real last name) turns out heart-stopping dishes like rabbit hash,...
Save Place
57 Inlet Dr, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742, USA
I grew up on the Jersey Shore (laugh all you want, but some parts are gorgeous) and one of my favorite things to do in the summer is to go for a lobster lunch at Red's Lobster Pot in Pt. Pleasant Beach. The no-frills, family-run spot gets its...
Save Place
1650 US-31W, Goodlettsville, TN 37072, USA
At the Authentic Coffee Co it's not just the beans that are the real thing. There's a jam every week (Friday, last I heard) where some of the best bluegrassers in the wider Tennessee area gather. But the most authentic thing here is the folk....
Save Place
2319 S El Camino Real, San Clemente, CA 92672, USA
There are a couple of sugar shacks in California, one in Huntington Beach and Rose's in San Clemente. Both cater to surfers, offer views of the ocean and spectacular food at California prices. I have a weakness for omelettes of any description and...
Save Place
Hotel Congress, 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Chorizo and eggs is a tasty combination, and Cup Cafe offers a fantastic version of this dish with a spicy chorizo they call 'gunpowder.' Eat it sitting inside the cafe so you can check out the varnished floors, covered with 100,000 pennies, and...
Save Place
4434 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
Here are the rules for a good diner: Breakfast served all day and extra points are awarded for thick cut bacon and crispy hash browns. Busy waitresses who never get flustered are key—ideally she'll be calling customers "honey" and keeping their...
Save Place
10801 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064, USA
"Forever" is a long time, especially in the restaurant business, but I wish immortality for The Apple Pan (founded 1947), which was my go-to hamburger spot as I worked my way through college at UCLA (with a job at Super Drug just up Westwood Blvd....
Save Place
8400 TN-100, Nashville, TN 37221, USA
You can eat other things at Loveless Cafe, but if you don't try the flaky buttery biscuits, you're missing out. Carol Fay Ellison started at Loveless as a dishwasher in 1979. She graduated to the stove a few years later and reigned supreme as The...
Save Place
598 Riverside Ave, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071, USA
Another of my favorite diners, which is close to Newark, NJ. This one is right next to the river and with a full bar you can have a bloody mary with your bacon and eggs at midnight!
Save Place
New Jersey is said to be the diner capital of the world and with more than just about any other place, you'd be foolish to argue. This diner, the Jefferson, is located in Lake Hopatcong in Morris County. I end up here just about every year when I...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever