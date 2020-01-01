road trip
Collected by Lexi Miller
109 Danforth St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Take a walk through opulent architecture from the pre–Civil War Victorian era. This home is thought to be one of the most important remaining structures from this period in the nation. The mansion was built between 1858 and 1860 as a summer house...
180 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
7 Congress Square, Portland, ME 04101, USA
The Portland Museum of Art offers a comprehensive look at art and decorative work from the 1800s to the present. Works by famous names such as Wyeth, Nevelson, Monet, and Picasso are well represented. After viewing a large collection of Winslow...
7 Exchange St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
It takes a lot to to get me to eat a donut. I just find it too hard to justify. Well, bite my tongue. When I heard about the mashed potato donuts at Holy Donuts my willpower took a dive. Add to that flavors like pomegranate, coffee brandy, dark...
58 Fore St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
The Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad is a great place for kids to learn about this method of transportation. Located just a short walk from the Old Port, the museum features railcars and a steam engine that they can explore. In addition, there is a...
25 Custom House Wharf, Portland, ME 04101, USA
"I discovered Sea Bags back in 1998 or 1999," says Alex Carleton. "I was just sort of poking around Old Port, and there was this amazing little wharf building that had a shingle on the door that said 'Sea Bags.' It was an incredibly funky little...
229 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
"I love how David Hodgkins (of David Wood Clothiers) has an old fashioned sensibility," says Alex Carleton. "He’s probably a little more formal than where most sportswear companies are today. He believes in a good neck tie, and all that. He has...
12 Captain Strout Cir, Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107, USA
Chances are that when you think of a lighthouse, the image that pops into your head is the iconic Portland Head Light. The tapered white tower on the end of a rocky cape buffeted by crashing waves? Yup, that’s the one. The adjacent Keeper’s House...
644 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
The lights are low and the music is loud at the Bearded Lady's Jewel Box, a Portland gem where innovative cocktails are served with a side of fun attitude. Don't go expecting a rum and Coke; instead, peruse the always-changing drinks list and...
20 Bow St, Somerville, MA 02143, USA
Donut lovers from all over the city have embraced this new addition to the breakfast scene. We Bostonians do love our baked goods! Handcrafted in Somerville, the shop is open Thursday thru Sunday from 9 am to sell out. Some days that happens...
Imagine getting a 6,000-pound wood stove into a food truck. Stoked did just that, and this persistence shines through in their pizzas. You'll find all the usual pizzas here along with daily specials and vegan options. The buffalo veggie is my...
375 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA 02118, USA
With names like Falling in Love, Pretty Eyes, We Work Well Together and Call Me Flower, this is definitely a feel good food truck. Luckily the sandwiches live up to their complimentary hang tags. Our apple, honey and goat cheese grilled sandwich...
154 Moody St, Waltham, MA 02453, USA
Hidden in the heart of Waltham's old factory buildings, this small, specialty museum houses early machinery from the textile, watch, auto, and printing industry. Adults will appreciate the rich historical details. Kids will love working the foot...
1 Seaport Ln, Boston, MA 02210, USA
Boston Harbor, Boston, MA, USA
When booking my ferry tickets for Salem, I didn't realize the view I would see when leaving Boston. In the summer months, ferries to and from Boston to Salem run a few times a day. The views are spectacular when leaving the city and even more so...
348 Congress St, Boston, MA 02210, USA
The Ft. Point Channel neighborhood has undergone a renaissance of late, and Barbara Lynch's bar Drink is a fun addition to the scene. Arrive at the modern basement space and you're fate is left in the hands of the bartenders. Talk about your...
4 Charles St, Boston, MA 02116, USA
Boston’s Public Garden is magical in the summer, with its many weeping willows and manicured hedges. Kids and adults alike will delight in a ride on the iconic Swan Boats, which float on the garden’s lagoon. The whimsical boats are foot-pedaled,...
334 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
Completed in 1883, the Brooklyn Bridge is an engineering wonder and an architectural one as well, a masterpiece of design that has inspired acclaimed poets (Hart Crane, Marianne Moore), writers (Jack Kerouac), and painters (Joseph Stella). While...
Nolita, New York, NY, USA
The Moth is an acclaimed non-profit organization dedicated to the art of storytelling. The Moth captures storytelling in its truest form. The StorySLAMS are one-of-a-kind events that take place at different locations which have a theme to which...
1000 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028, USA
The Metropolitan Museum of Art—or, commonly, the Met—is one of the world's great museums, alongside the Louvre, the British Museum, and a handful of others. It would be easy to devote an entire week's visit to the museum alone, and realistically...
New York, NY, USA
Manhattan can, famously, feel like endless rows of apartment blocks and office towers for most of its length. At least above 14th Street, a regular grid of streets and avenues, bisected only by Broadway, has transformed the city into a dream for...
68 Greenwich Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
This isn’t a restaurant that shows up in tour books or on the pages of glossy food magazines, but that’s exactly what has kept locals coming back since 1973. It has a cozy and welcoming dining room and a menu that is a pleasant mix of seasonal...
